BLU launches its first-ever 5G smartphone in the US, the F91

Network : (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1900/2100 MHz, 850/1700/1900/2100MHz, FDD LTE 2/4/5/12/13/17/25/26/66/71, TDD LTE 41, 5G Sub 6 n2/5/25/41/66/71/77

Battery : Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,000mAh

OS : Android 11

Although it comes unlocked, the BLU F91’s 5G will only work with T-Mobile, Metro PCS and other GSM carriers. In case you’re considering the BLU F91, keep in mind that 5G will not work on AT&T, Cricket or CDMA networks like Verizon, Sprint, and Boost Mobile.



