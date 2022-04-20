BLU launches its first-ever 5G smartphone in the US, the F91
BLU Products is one of the smallest smartphone manufacturers in the United States, so it’s no surprise that its devices are also among the cheapest. Of course, that doesn’t make them better or worse than the competition, just a great alternative for those looking for affordable phones.
Today, BLU announced the launch of its first-ever 5G smartphone, the F91. The phone is priced to sell for $300, but, for a limited time, customers can pick one up for just $220 via Amazon. The F91 5G is available in two colors: Sky Blue and Spectrum Gray.
- Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1900/2100 MHz, 850/1700/1900/2100MHz, FDD LTE 2/4/5/12/13/17/25/26/66/71, TDD LTE 41, 5G Sub 6 n2/5/25/41/66/71/77
- Display: Infinity 6.8-inch Full HD+ 1080x2460 Resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 369ppi
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 810 ARM Cortex A76 Octa-Core 2.4GHz, 6nm
- Quad Cameras: 48MP Samsung GM1 Sensor Camera + 2MP Depth Sensor + 5MP Wide Angle 115° + 2MP Macro Lens
- Front Cameras: 16MP, HD 1080p
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz ac/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, Hotspot
- Security: Encrypted Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock
- Memory: 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 256GB)
- Android Pay Support for Contactless Payments via NFC Technology
- Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,000mAh
- Type-C 18W Quick Charger + 10W Wireless Charging
- OS: Android 11
- Dual Sim
Although it comes unlocked, the BLU F91’s 5G will only work with T-Mobile, Metro PCS and other GSM carriers. In case you’re considering the BLU F91, keep in mind that 5G will not work on AT&T, Cricket or CDMA networks like Verizon, Sprint, and Boost Mobile.
Things that are NOT allowed: