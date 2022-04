BLU launches its first-ever 5G smartphone in the US, the F91

Network : (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1900/2100 MHz, 850/1700/1900/2100MHz, FDD LTE 2/4/5/12/13/17/25/26/66/71, TDD LTE 41, 5G Sub 6 n2/5/25/41/66/71/77

: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1900/2100 MHz, 850/1700/1900/2100MHz, FDD LTE 2/4/5/12/13/17/25/26/66/71, TDD LTE 41, 5G Sub 6 n2/5/25/41/66/71/77 Display : Infinity 6.8-inch Full HD+ 1080x2460 Resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 369ppi

: Infinity 6.8-inch Full HD+ 1080x2460 Resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 369ppi Processor : MediaTek Dimensity 810 ARM Cortex A76 Octa-Core 2.4GHz, 6nm

: MediaTek Dimensity 810 ARM Cortex A76 Octa-Core 2.4GHz, 6nm Quad Cameras : 48MP Samsung GM1 Sensor Camera + 2MP Depth Sensor + 5MP Wide Angle 115° + 2MP Macro Lens

: 48MP Samsung GM1 Sensor Camera + 2MP Depth Sensor + 5MP Wide Angle 115° + 2MP Macro Lens Front Cameras : 16MP, HD 1080p

: 16MP, HD 1080p Connectivity : Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz ac/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, Hotspot

: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz ac/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.1, Hotspot Security : Encrypted Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

: Encrypted Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock Memory : 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 256GB)

: 8GB RAM, 128GB Internal Memory, MicroSD Slot (up to 256GB) Android Pay Support for Contactless Payments via NFC Technology

Battery : Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,000mAh

: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 5,000mAh Type-C 18W Quick Charger + 10W Wireless Charging

OS : Android 11

: Android 11 Dual Sim

Although it comes unlocked, the BLU F91’s 5G will only work with T-Mobile, Metro PCS and other GSM carriers. In case you’re considering the BLU F91, keep in mind that 5G will not work on AT&T, Cricket or CDMA networks like Verizon, Sprint, and Boost Mobile.





BLU Products is one of the smallest smartphone manufacturers in the United States, so it’s no surprise that its devices are also among the cheapest. Of course, that doesn’t make them better or worse than the competition, just a great alternative for those looking for affordable phones.Today, BLU announced the launch of its first-ever 5G smartphone, the F91. The phone is priced to sell for $300, but, for a limited time, customers can pick one up for just $220 via Amazon. The F91 5G is available in two colors: Sky Blue and Spectrum Gray.