BLU launches the all-new BOLD N3 featuring refined aesthetics, exceptional price
After a very quiet year, BLU Products is back with yet another announcement that focuses on smartphones. The US-based company has just released a new smartphone, the BOLD N3, a bit more than a year after the BOLD N2 made its debut in the US.
At first glance, the all-new BOLD N3 is a very stylish product. The phone is crafted with premium, high-end materials including sage-colored glass back and metal housing.
Specs-wise, the BOLD N3 is a step up from the previous model, but it’s definitely far from the typical flagships. However, that’s quite alright because you can pick this one up from Amazon for just $200 ($100 off), which makes a great deal.
When it comes to photography, the BOLD N3 won’t blow you out of the water, but its triple camera setup is likely to get the job done if you’re not a professional photographer expecting miracles from the phone. The triple camera system includes a flagship 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle anti-distortion camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
Also, the BOLD N3 comes with a secondary 16-megapixel selfie camera and large 4,700 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. It’s also worth noting that the phone features 5G connectivity and dual-SIM support. All that for just $199.99 (while supplies last).
At first glance, the all-new BOLD N3 is a very stylish product. The phone is crafted with premium, high-end materials including sage-colored glass back and metal housing.
BLU’s new smartphone features a symmetrical dual-curved screen and it’s very sleek and light. Everything blends together to give the customers that flagship feel that we’re all looking for.
Specs-wise, the BOLD N3 is a step up from the previous model, but it’s definitely far from the typical flagships. However, that’s quite alright because you can pick this one up from Amazon for just $200 ($100 off), which makes a great deal.
On the inside, BLU’s new BOLD N3 packs a 2.6GHz octa-core MediaTek 7050 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory. Also, the phone boasts a stunning 6.8-inch FHD6 3D AMOLED curved screen display with 120Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor has been embedded into the display, which is an interesting choice that suggests BLU was very keen on making the BOLD N3 look very good.
When it comes to photography, the BOLD N3 won’t blow you out of the water, but its triple camera setup is likely to get the job done if you’re not a professional photographer expecting miracles from the phone. The triple camera system includes a flagship 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel super wide-angle anti-distortion camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
Also, the BOLD N3 comes with a secondary 16-megapixel selfie camera and large 4,700 mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. It’s also worth noting that the phone features 5G connectivity and dual-SIM support. All that for just $199.99 (while supplies last).
Things that are NOT allowed: