This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as charging specs and 5G bands leak





You can clearly see the huge monotone camera island on the back with the intriguing new focusing sensor and the square lens opening of the periscope zoom. The S Pen, as well as the speaker grill have been moved to the left of the charging port this time, so long term Note users might have a bit of a learning curve with the Note 20.





As for the black model version, meh, it's a bit of an acquired taste, but we can immediately see that the Note 20 design is a bit more refined compared to the Note 10 , with the top bezel shaved off more, and the punch hole shrinking. Oh yeah, it will also come with the latest One UI 2.5 software version that will slowly trickle down to the S20 series and the 2019 Samsung editions.









The Note 20 Ultra also made a cameo at the FCC , and the certification docs are showing that it will cover every 5G band under the sun that is used on US carriers, including a rich variety of mmWave frequencies, to the delight of Verizon users. Wireless charging tops up at 9W, just like on the S20 series.









Denoted as Samsung SM-N986U there, it is most likely the Ultra or Plus model, or whatever Samsung chooses to name it, and will arrive with its own LED View cover, reveals the FCC, as if there has been any doubt about that.





Note users, don't get use to the S Pen location. It'll move to the other side. So will the speaker. Both now Left of the Charge Port. #Note20 #GalaxyNote20Ultra — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) July 6, 2020