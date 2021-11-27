Notification Center

Accessories Wearables

Nothing might follow influencer's suggestion for new ear (1) version

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Nothing might follow influencer's suggestion for new ear (1) version
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left his creation last year to start Nothing. This is a tech firm with the goal to "to remove the barriers between people and technology." This past July, the Nothing ear (1) earbuds were released. The transparent stems look nice and allow users to get a look at the inside of the product

For $99 you are buying in-earables with active noise cancellation (ANC), something that Apple AirPods users get only if they shell out $150 more for the AirPods Pro. Speaking of the AirPods Pro, the 11.6mm drivers are larger than the 11mm drivers on Apple's premium earbuds. And the battery life on the Nothing ear (1), at 4 hours, is just 30 minutes shy of the battery life on the AirPods Pro (although the AirPods 3 does offer up to 30 hours of battery life).


The other day, Evan Blass shared some renders of the Nothing ear (1) with black earbuds and the transparent stem. The previous version of the product offered white earbuds with a transparent stem.

What got Pei and company thinking about making a black model was a tweet by vlogger Casey Neistat which included the image of him coloring his ear (1) with a black sharpie. Nothing shared that tweet adding "ok, but for real, who thinks we should do this?" And now, Blass has tweeted the aforementioned renders of the black Nothing ear (1).

Those wanting a black Nothing ear (1) might not have long to wait. An eagle-eyed Twitter subscriber threw his two cents into the thread and showed a screenshot from a video that Nothing had released in July showing a black Nothing ear (1) earbud in black sitting on a table. 

What we don't know is when this new version of the accessory might be released, although it seems that it is something that was, at the least, discussed earlier this year. What we would like to know is whether you might be interested in a black Nothing ear (1).

