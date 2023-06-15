The next big thing for iPhone might be superior durability

Taking a look at the more distant future, however, Apple is seemingly looking for a way to also make the glass on the iPhone's front and back — which are the parts that break most often — tougher and longer-lasting. At least this is what one of the latest patent granted to the tech giant is implying. (The patent depicts a new type of housing that would be much more resistant to abrasion, meaning fewer scratches. Unfortunately, there is no mention of this new material being any better at protecting your phone from cracks as a result of falls or drops, so it is difficult to say that this would be the one breakthrough that would make phone cases obsolete.Nevertheless, what's impressive about the material this patent describes is that it continues to have favorable electromagnetic properties while improving that scratch resistance.With the rumored change in materials for the iPhone 15 Ultra and this patent describing more scratch-resistant glass, it is clear Apple is looking towards durability as the next thing that would help market its premium phones. We are talking about a patent, though, which often remains a concept that does not come to fruition, so keep your expectations realistic.Then again, tougher phones that don't break as easily do sound like one of the most logical places for manufacturers to focus on, so any news about the possibility of such improvements is exciting to hear.