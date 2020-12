Update to beta version of Google Maps has new features that you are going to use

Google continues to bulk up Google Maps by adding features that appeal to travelers such as locating the places where they should eat, landmarks to visit and things to do while in town. Just the other day, Google announced the new locally sourced community feed which is part of Maps' Explore tab. The new feed was created to allow local businesses to connect with consumers.

The Google Maps beta also included crosswalk markings and building numbers. The former can be seen in cities with major pedestrian traffic like New York after you zoom in on the screen. In other big cities you can also see building numbers, and traffic lights. You can become a beta tester for the app by installing it from the Google Play Store . Just below the What's New section and above the Additional Information section in Google Maps' Play Store listing is a link that you can use to sign up to become a beta tester for the app. But even installing the latest beta might not get you the new features because it is possible that these are activated on the beta build with a server-side update. So you still might need to wait for an upcoming update to the stable version of the app. Still, it usually doesn't hurt to become a beta tester anyway since you do get first crack at new features. This makes you the envy of the neighborhood, your friends and family.