Best zombie survival games for Android and iOS
Zombie Frontier 3
Dead Trigger 2
Again, you have different weapons to choose from but ammo can drop from enemies you kill which lets you enjoy the gameplay more and worry less if you won’t run out of bullets. Overall, Dead Trigger 2 is a very well-rounded zombie shooter.
Last Day on Earth: Survival
An interesting feature of this game is the “auto” button. When you press it, your character will automatically gather resources from the area you’re in, so the game basically plays itself. So once you take care of all the zombies, you can let the game take care of the boring part.
As the name suggests, you have to take care of your hunger and thirst or else things will go south rather quickly. No surprise there!
As the name suggests, you have to take care of your hunger and thirst or else things will go south rather quickly. No surprise there!
Dawn of Zombies: Survival
There are a plethora of things you can do to make your experience unique: customize your shelter, upgrade your vehicles or even try to get a full set of armor from one of the bosses. Be warned, though, if you want to get all the best items in the game, you’ll have to sink in some serious hours into it.
With the current situation, you might have some extra hours on your hand anyway, so feel free to go at it.
As with any self-respecting zombie game, you get a base of operations that you can upgrade to meet the needs of the ever-harder missions you have to complete. You can arm your gunship with various weapons depending on the next level’s requirements but you also have to make sure your ground troops are well-equipped for the job.
This game gives a nice twist to the zombie theme and if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, it’s a great choice.
With the current situation, you might have some extra hours on your hand anyway, so feel free to go at it.
Zombie Gunship Survival
As with any self-respecting zombie game, you get a base of operations that you can upgrade to meet the needs of the ever-harder missions you have to complete. You can arm your gunship with various weapons depending on the next level’s requirements but you also have to make sure your ground troops are well-equipped for the job.
This game gives a nice twist to the zombie theme and if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary, it’s a great choice.