Best zombie survival games for Android and iOS

Zombie Frontier 3





Between missions, you get to upgrade your weapons or buy more powerful ones but that will cost you in-game currency. Of course, some of it can be acquired by spending real money. As usual, you have to either grind it out or pay up. That’s a reoccurring theme in most mobile games and sadly zombie ones are no exception.



Zombie Frontier 3 is separated into different missions. In each mission, you're guided through a level until you've killed all zombies around. Since aiming, moving and shooting all at once with only two thumbs is inconvenient, the game does the moving for you, letting you focus on aiming and shooting. It's important to be precise with that since your ammo is limited and running out means certain death.





Again, you have different weapons to choose from but ammo can drop from enemies you kill which lets you enjoy the gameplay more and worry less if you won’t run out of bullets. Overall, Dead Trigger 2 is a very well-rounded zombie shooter.



Dead Trigger 2 is somewhat similar to Zombie Frontier 3 but with some significant changes. Here, shooting is automatically so you don't have to worry about that but you do get to move throughout the levels on your own. This gives you the freedom to choose your approach to enemies and explore different areas looking for hidden secrets that give you bonuses. As a result, the game feels less mobile-y, which is definitely a good thing. The campaign is also better fleshed out and has an interesting story to it.





Last Day on Earth is a third-person RPG which you begin with literally nothing and start gaining levels and gear by roaming around, looting stuff and crafting. You have your own spot on the map where your base is. You can expand it and enforce it any way you like to protect it from incoming zombies or even hostile players. The main hurdle here is that moving from one area to another takes either a lot of time or a valuable in-game resource.





An interesting feature of this game is the “auto” button. When you press it, your character will automatically gather resources from the area you’re in, so the game basically plays itself. So once you take care of all the zombies, you can let the game take care of the boring part.



As the name suggests, you have to take care of your hunger and thirst or else things will go south rather quickly. No surprise there!



Dawn of Zombies: Survival





Dawn of Zombies is quite similar to “Last day on earth” but has a more gritty-looking setting which better fits a post-apocalyptic world. Once again, you set out to make a life for yourself by scavenging wrecks, cutting down trees and making the most of whatever resources you can get your hands on.









With the current situation, you might have some extra hours on your hand anyway, so feel free to go at it.



Zombie Gunship Survival

As with any self-respecting zombie game, you get a base of operations that you can upgrade to meet the needs of the ever-harder missions you have to complete. You can arm your gunship with various weapons depending on the next level’s requirements but you also have to make sure your ground troops are well-equipped for the job.



Zombie Gunship takes survival games to another level. Literally. It takes you to the sky because you're on board an airplane that's raining fire from above onto unsuspecting zombies. The tricky part is that you're offering air support to your ground troops and keeping the hoards of zombies away from them is not an easy as it sounds.




