Best smartwatches for kids - updated December 2021

The TickTalk 4 is a smartwatch especially designed for kids between ages 5 to 12. This smartwatch has Cellular connectivity with versions for AT&T and T-Mobile networks. It has two 5MP cameras, a drop-proof casing, and an IP67 water resistance rating. The TickTalk 4 smartwatch can make video calls, send talk-to-text messages, and make SOS emergency calls. The smartwatch offers GPS tracking, which will give peace of mind to parents.Speaking of parents, they can control the watch via an app. From the app, they can approve phone numbers, block unknown callers, and set reminders. The TickTalk 4 can also stream unlimited music from iHeartRadio that is suitable for kids. The TickTalk 4 smartwatch comes in three color options: Black, Pink, and Blue.Verizon's GizmoWatch 2 is a good smartwatch for kids at an affordable price. It has a GPS locator and plenty of other uses for parents features. Parents can set up to 10 trusted contacts to which your kid can call, text, or send voice messages. The GizmoHub app allows for easy tracking, setting reminders and alarms, and other features that give parents control.The GizmoWatch 2 is IPX7 water-resistant, it is made to be durable and easy to use. This watch has 4GB of storage and two color options: Blue or Pink.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Good Very comfortable to wear

2-day battery life

Sleep tracking

Clean design suitable for both work and play

Quick release pins for easy change of straps

Automatic workout tracking works mostly well The Bad You cannot quickly switch between watchfaces

Haptics are not great

Bixby is worse than Siri and Google Assistant

We miss the physical rotating bezel





The Fitbit Ace 3 is a wonderful companion to your kids that keeps track of their activities and encourages them to be more active with fun on-screen celebrations when they reach their goals. Kids can also challenge parents to be more active via the fitness band.What makes the Fitbit Ace 3 kids-friendly is its sturdy build, water-resistance of up to 50m, and a long battery life of up to 8 days without charging. The Fitbit Ace 3 also tracks your kid's sleeping habits. This fitness tracker is offered in three colors: Black/Racer Red, Blue/Astro Green, and Yellow.





Garmin Vivofit Jr.3









Garmin's Vivofit Jr.3 activity tracker for kids offers similar features to the Fitbit Ace 3 and more. The Vivofit Jr.3 is water-resistant, which makes it swim-friendly. It is built to be durable and offers a square display. The interface has fun features that encourage kids to stay active, in reward of which the tracker rewards them by unlocking games and adventures. If you have more than one kid this tracker is a good choice for both, as the Vivofit Jr.3 can sync with other Vivofit Jr.3 and Jr.2 trackers, which allows the kids to enter step competitions.Parents can control the Garmin Vivofit Jr.3 by downloading an app on their phones. They can assign chores, schedule alarms, and set alerts. An important feature of the Vivofit Jr.3 activity tracker is the emergency info widget, which is easily accessible and displays all the important information about your kid. The Garmin Vivofit Jr.3 is available in seven design options: Blue Stars, Digi Camo, Disney Princess, Disney The Little Mermaid, Lilac Flower, MARVEL Black Panther, and MARVEL Iron Man.





A smartwatch or activity tracker for your kid? Why not?

The Apple Watch SE has everything a teen could wish for, like a nice display, good battery life, and plenty of features. It also comes in a bunch of color options and two-size versions that can fit on any wrist. We recommend the SE model over the Watch Series 6, as the latter offers almost the same functionality, but at an additional cost.Apple’s Watch SE supports LTE in its Cellular version. The only con of the Watch SE is that it doesn’t work with Android phones, but if your teenager uses an iPhone this watch is the way to go.The LTE-enabled version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is perfect for teens. This watch is designed with an active lifestyle in mind, it can be used with e-sim and can connect to any Android phone. Of course, it works best with Samsung devices, so if you or your grown up kid has one of those this watch is a great option.This watch has a vibrant display, a nice feel to the touch, and two size options that make it suitable for every teenager. You can also often find it at a great discount, as it isn’t the newest device out there.If you are tired of your kid losing their phone, or breaking it every year, or throwing it at you during their tantrums (we know this happens quite often), then your prayers have been answered. There are plenty of good smartwatch options suitable for kids. These options eliminate the need to buy your children easy to break smartphones. There are also great options for teenagers, which will encourage them to play less with their phones and go outside more, while still staying connected. You can also go for a fitness tracker that will encourage your kid to be active and remind them of chores and tasks.