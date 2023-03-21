Google Pixel 7a deals to expect
The next budget phone warrior by Google - the Pixel 7a - will precede the Pixel 8 series and has already leaked out in terms of specs and design. It is expected to be further detailed during the I/O conference in May and launched in time for the first Android 14 release to the public in the summer.
While the Pixel 7a will most likely offer a great camera at a low price considering what's on offer by its predecessors - best phone camera and best phone display on a cheap handset - Google is still going to offer deals and incentives in the launch period, if history is any indication.
Google Pixel 7a deals on Amazon
- $50 Amazon gift card with Pixel 7a purchase
As usual, the best way to score a Google Pixel 7a deal might be to get it on Amazon as it will offer the same discounts as Google plus gratis shipping and freebies from the Pixel Buds series. If its predecessor is any indication, Amazon may also cut $50 from the expected $449 starting price of the Pixel 7a deal. The only problem might be warehouse availability as Google often has trouble producing enough of its sought-after budget handsets to go around to anyone who is willing to buy them.
Pixel 7a deals at Google
- Pixel 7a and YouTube Premium subscription with Pixel Pass at $37/month (save $160 over a 24-month period)
Google will likely pair the Pixel 7a sale with a free set of Pixel Buds A Series, or whatever new wireless audio kit it announces at the I/O event. Buyers might also get a bundle Pixel 7a deal on the Pixel Pass to save them $160 for a year of subscription.
Google's comprehensive Pixel Pass services round up a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and extra Google One storage subscription, plus insuring the phone against damage or theft, all for less than $40 a month, a good deal if you are getting mighty annoyed by all those YouTube ads before your video starts, and in the middle of the footage.
Pixel 7a deals at Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T
Verizon
- $100 discount with a cell phone plan
Verizon usually has special models with more expensive modems inside as they have to support its ultrafast mmWave 5G network, so the Pixel 7a may not be an exception. Last year, its predecessor sold for $50 more on Verizon than anywhere else precisely on mmWave support, but Verizon knocked $100 off for a $399 end price if one also gets its 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More and 5G Get More unlimited plans. There will be installment options, too, though they are unlikely to yield you extra discounts on an already cheaper handset.
T-Mobile
- Free Google Pixel 7a with a 2-year plan on a new line.
- Up to $300 trade-in value for older phones.
While AT&T didn't carry its predecessor, the other GSM carrier in the US, T-Mobile, had it for free with a plan. Thus, if you are willing to get on T-Mobile's excellent 5G network with a new line, you will probably be able to score a free Google Pixel 7a even with the cheapest Essentials plan of T-Mobile.
Google Fi
On Fi, Google only bundles the same Pixel Pass pairing discount it may offer for the Pixel 7a at its store. Its own Google Fi cross-carrier piggybacks on all major networks in the US, and you may also enjoy the dubious possibility to pay for the Pixel 7a at the usual $18.31/month rate there.
Google Pixel 7a specs for the sub-$500 price
- 6.1-inch 1080p 90Hz display
- Google Tensor G2 processor
- 6GB RAM/128GB Storage
- 18W wired/5W wireless charging speed
- 64MP Sony IMX787 main camera
- 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide camera
- 8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor
- 152.4 x 72.9 x 9.0mm(10.1mm with the camera bump)
The rumored Google Pixel 7a specs are nothing to sneeze at for the eventual $449 price, especially if it indeed inherits some of the excellent photographic abilities of its larger Pixel 7 sibling.
There have been some rumors that we might finally get to see some new image sensors to power the main and ultra-wide cameras on the Pixel 7a. For now, those are said to be the 64MP Sony IMX787 for the main shooter and the 13MP Sony IMX712 for the ultra-wide one. We'll know more very soon, but in the meantime we'd revel in the thought of better camera sensors on one of the most balanced budget phone lines out there.
