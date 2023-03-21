Google Pixel 7a deals to expect

Google Pixel 7a deals on Amazon

As usual, the best way to score a Google Pixel 7a deal might be to get it on Amazon as it will offer the same discounts as Google plus gratis shipping and freebies from the Pixel Buds series. If its predecessor is any indication, Amazon may also cut $50 from the expected $449 starting price of the Pixel 7a deal. The only problem might be warehouse availability as Google often has trouble producing enough of its sought-after budget handsets to go around to anyone who is willing to buy them.

Pixel 7a deals at Google





Pixel 7a and YouTube Premium subscription with Pixel Pass at $37/month (save $160 over a 24-month period)





Google will likely pair the Pixel 7a sale with a free set of Pixel Buds A Series , or whatever new wireless audio kit it announces at the I/O event. Buyers might also get a bundle Pixel 7a deal on the Pixel Pass to save them $160 for a year of subscription.





Google's comprehensive Pixel Pass services round up a YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, and extra Google One storage subscription, plus insuring the phone against damage or theft, all for less than $40 a month, a good deal if you are getting mighty annoyed by all those YouTube ads before your video starts, and in the middle of the footage.





Pixel 7a deals at Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T





Verizon





$100 discount with a cell phone plan





Verizon usually has special models with more expensive modems inside as they have to support its ultrafast mmWave 5G network, so the Pixel 7a may not be an exception. Last year, its predecessor sold for $50 more on Verizon than anywhere else precisely on mmWave support, but Verizon knocked $100 off for a $399 end price if one also gets its 5G Start, 5G Do More, 5G Play More and 5G Get More unlimited plans. There will be installment options, too, though they are unlikely to yield you extra discounts on an already cheaper handset.





T-Mobile





Free Google Pixel 7a with a 2-year plan on a new line.

Up to $300 trade-in value for older phones.





While AT&T didn't carry its predecessor, the other GSM carrier in the US, T-Mobile, had it for free with a plan. Thus, if you are willing to get on T-Mobile's excellent 5G network with a new line, you will probably be able to score a free Google Pixel 7a even with the cheapest Essentials plan of T-Mobile.





Google Fi



