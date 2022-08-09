 Best OnePlus 10T cases - PhoneArena
Best OnePlus 10T cases

Accessories OnePlus
Best OnePlus 10T cases
The OnePlus 10T was announced on August 3 and is already up for preorders. Now, as we showed in our review of the 10T, it comes with a pre-installed screen protector right out of the box, however, the same cannot be said for a case. With that in mind, we have compiled this list of the best OnePlus 10T cases we found for you to consider if you are buying this phone.

Do cases for the OnePlus 10 Pro fit the OnePlus 10T?


Well, not exactly. The OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro share a lot of similarities in their design, but there are enough differences to say that their cases are not interchangeable. Even when you manage to fit one, it doesn’t exactly align where the camera island is. More importantly, the 10T does not have the alert slider found on the 10 Pro. In other words, we do not recommend using the same case for both.

Best OnePlus 10T official cases

OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case Grey



Now, this OnePlus 10T official case is probably quite the polarizing one. You either love it or you hate it. If you happen to love it, though and are willing to pay the premium, it is a unique choice that would set your phone apart.

Official OnePlus 10T 5G Glacier Mat Case Grey

This is a new case from OnePlus with a special heat dissipation material that cools down the phone by evaporation. It is also made to not impair 5G signals.
€45 99
Buy at OnePlus


OnePlus 10T 5G Bumper Case Sandstone



Ah, the classic OnePlus Sandstone finish. What can we say, classics are what they are for a reason. OnePlus fan or not, this material will probably tickle your fancy.

OnePlus 10T 5G Bumper Case Sandstone

The classic OnePlus material - Sandstone. This case offers a very good grip and prevents the phone from slipping out of your pocket. It offers 1m drop resistance and anti-shock.
€24 99
Buy at OnePlus


Best OnePlus 10T third-party cases


Keep in mind that as it stands right now, there is not a huge variety of OnePlus 10T cases yet. Nevertheless, here are all the ones we found. We will update this list regularly with more and better options as they come out, so make sure to come back and check it out.

Ranyi OnePlus 10T slim case



A slim case made out of rubber and silicone, with reinforced corners. It also comes with raised edges to protect the screen when the phone is placed facing down and covers the buttons on the sides.

OnePlus 10T Ranyi silicone and rubber case

This OnePlus 10T case comes with reinforced corners and raised bezels for added protection on all sides. It also works with wireless charging.
Buy at Amazon


MAOUICI OnePlus 10T clear case



This is a slim but also transparent case for the OnePlus 10T made out of silicone. The manufacturer claims it would not turn yellow with time. The case also comes with a set of three tempered glass screen protectors thrown in.

OnePlus 10T shockproof MAOUICI clear case

This clear case for the OnePlus 10T comes with three tempered glass screen protectors, so you get a full protection set for your new phone.
Buy at Amazon
