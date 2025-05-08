Best laptop deals this week: big savings on MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface, and more
Let’s have a look at what’s out there and what is a good investment. Especially if you’re working from home or in desperate need of an upgrade.
Laptops just keep getting faster, sleeker, and more affordable. Whether you're in the market for a no-frills Chromebook or a top-tier Apple MacBook, there are some serious discounts to take advantage of right now.
If you're working from home, tackling school projects, or simply due for an upgrade, now’s a great time to buy. From compact budget-friendly options to high-performance premium machines, here are these week’s best laptop deals.
Top 3 laptop deals this week
Best Windows laptop deals this week
We kick things off with a powerhouse Microsoft Surface Laptop, now available at a lower price on Amazon. Equipped with the latest Snapdragon X Elite processor, this sleek device delivers impressive performance and efficiency. It features a stunning 13.8-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution, a lightweight premium design, and an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours.
If you’re looking for a way more affordable laptop instead, the HP 255 G10 is now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon, making it a perfect choice for students or anyone on a budget, powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD for all your storage needs. Another great l budget-friendly laptop that doesn’t skimp on essential features is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. This sleek, lightweight Windows 11 device features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.
Best Chromebook deals this week
This week you can grab the versatile HP x360 touchscreen laptop now at a significant discount. Featuring a 14-inch Full HD display that rotates 360 degrees, an all-day battery life, and 128GB of expandable UFS storage, this sleek device is ideal for those on the move. If you’re looking to save money but not performance, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is now a bargain. This modern-looking Chrome OS laptop offers a 14-inch Full HD display and 128GB of expandable SSD storage for just under $300!
Looking for an even more affordable, travel-ready laptop? Check out the ASUS Chromebook CM14, now available at a steal price below $150. It is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.
Best MacBook deals this week
If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, the latest MacBook Pro M4 (2024), now available at a significant discount of more than $230 is a rather good pick. The current deal is for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model, but you can also choose configurations with increased storage or RAM which experience similar discounts. Featuring a sleek, durable design, all-day battery life, and top-tier performance, the MacBook Pro remains an effortless choice for professionals and power users alike.
The latest MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip as well is now available at a steep discount on Amazon. This ultra-slim laptop packs 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, and runs the latest macOS with long-term software support. Its 15.4-inch variant is also available at the same discount, giving you a choice between sizes to suit your needs.
