Best laptop deals this week: big savings on MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface, and more

If you're working from home, tackling school projects, or simply due for an upgrade, now’s a great time to buy. From compact budget-friendly options to high-performance premium machines, here are these week’s best laptop deals.We kick things off with a powerhouse Microsoft Surface Laptop, now available at a lower price on Amazon. Equipped with the latest Snapdragon X Elite processor, this sleek device delivers impressive performance and efficiency. It features a stunning 13.8-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution, a lightweight premium design, and an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours.If you’re looking for a way more affordable laptop instead, the HP 255 G10 is now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon, making it a perfect choice for students or anyone on a budget, powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD for all your storage needs. Another great l budget-friendly laptop that doesn’t skimp on essential features is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. This sleek, lightweight Windows 11 device features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Apple’s powerhouse MacBook Pro (2024) with the M4 chip is now over $250 off on Amazon, making it a great time to upgrade. The current deal is for the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but higher-spec configurations are also seeing similar savings. With its sleek, durable design, exceptional battery life, and excellent performance, the latest MacBook Pro is a no-brainer for professionals and power users.

Best Chromebook deals this week

HP x360 14-inch with 8GM of RAM and Core i3 processor now $148 off $411 79 $559 99 $148 off (26%) You can get HP's x360 touchscreen-enabled laptop at a major discount at Walmart. With a 360 degree rotatable 14-inch Full HD screen, a sleek design, and all-day battery life, this device is perfect for people who are on the go. You also get 128GB of UFS expendable storage. Buy at Walmart Acer Chromebook Plus 514 with Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM now $100 off $100 off (25%) The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 features a modern design at a tempting price. This Chrome OS-running device has a 14-inch Full HD screen, 128GB of expandable SSD storage, and an all-day battery life. Get yours now for just under $300 on Amazon! Buy at Amazon ASUS Chromebook CM14 now $140 off at Amazon $140 off (50%) If you’re after a simple, travel-friendly laptop on a tight budget, this ASUS Chromebook is a standout steal. Now priced under $150, its powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, ideal for web browsing, streaming, and everyday writing tasks. The 14-inch anti-glare display and lightweight design make it a solid choice for students, casual users, or anyone needing a budget portable companion. Buy at Amazon

Best MacBook deals this week

Apple MacBook Pro M4 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage now a bargain $238 off (15%) You can save on the top-notch MacBook Pro M4 more than $230 on Amazon right now. The offer is for the 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage version, but you can opt for a version with more storage or RAM and get a similar discount. With a slim and robust design, an all day battery life, and excellent performance, the Apple MacBook Pro (2024) is an easy pick. Buy at Amazon Apple MacBook Air 13.6 M4 256GB now with an amazing $150 discount $150 off (15%) Apple's latest MacBook Air with the powerful M4 chip is now seeing a steep discount on Amazon, making it the perfect time to upgrade. This ultra-slim laptop features 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and runs the newest version of macOS with long-term software support. With its amazing display, premium metal build, and an all-day battery life, this is one of the best MacBook deals we’ve seen in a while, so grab it before it’s gone! Buy at Amazon Apple MacBook Air M4 15.4-inch with a significant $150 discount $150 off (13%) Apple’s premium 15-inch MacBook Air is now also available at a lower price, making this a great time to snatch a high-end model for less. Powered by the cutting-edge M4 chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage—delivering smooth, fast performance in a sleek and lightweight design. Available in a range of elegant colors, this larger-screen MacBook Air is perfect for all. Buy at Amazon

