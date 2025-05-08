Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Best laptop deals this week: big savings on MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface, and more

Let’s have a look at what’s out there and what is a good investment. Especially if you’re working from home or in desperate need of an upgrade.

Best laptop deals this week: big savings on MacBook Pro, Microsoft Surface, and more
Laptops just keep getting faster, sleeker, and more affordable. Whether you're in the market for a no-frills Chromebook or a top-tier Apple MacBook, there are some serious discounts to take advantage of right now.

If you're working from home, tackling school projects, or simply due for an upgrade, now’s a great time to buy. From compact budget-friendly options to high-performance premium machines, here are these week’s best laptop deals. 

Top 3 laptop deals this week

Apple MacBook Pro M4 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage now a bargain

$251 off (16%)
$251 off (16%)

Apple's powerhouse MacBook Pro (2024) with the M4 chip is now over $250 off on Amazon, making it a great time to upgrade. The current deal is for the model with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but higher-spec configurations are also seeing similar savings. With its sleek, durable design, exceptional battery life, and excellent performance, the latest MacBook Pro is a no-brainer for professionals and power users.
Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage $300 off

$300 off (21%)
$300 off (21%)

Microsoft's sleek Surface Laptop just became a lot more budget-friendly on Amazon, with deals on both the 512GB and 1TB SSD variants. Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip, this premium 13.8-inch device features a crisp 2K touchscreen, up to 20 hours of battery life, and a lightweight, high-end design. If you're looking for a cutting-edge Windows laptop that combines performance with portability, this is a deal worth jumping on.
Apple MacBook Air 13.6 M4 256GB now with excellent $150 discount

$150 off (15%)
$150 off (15%)

Apple's newest MacBook Air, now powered by the impressive M4 chip, is seeing a steep discount on Amazon too. This model includes 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, making it a multitasking champ with fast, reliable performance. It runs the latest macOS with years of update support and features a stunning display wrapped in a sleek, durable metal chassis.
Best Windows laptop deals this week


We kick things off with a powerhouse Microsoft Surface Laptop, now available at a lower price on Amazon. Equipped with the latest Snapdragon X Elite processor, this sleek device delivers impressive performance and efficiency. It features a stunning 13.8-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution, a lightweight premium design, and an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours.

Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage $300 off

$300 off (21%)
$300 off (21%)

The excellent Microsoft Surface Laptop powered by Snapdragon's X Elite processor is now much more affordable on Amazon. The offer is for both 512GB and 1TB of SSD storage versions. This Microsoft laptop offers a great 13.8-inch touchscreen display with 2K resolution, a lightweight premium design and up to 20 hours of battery life!
HP 255 G10 with AMD Ryzen 3 and 16GB of RAM now $225 off at Amazon

$225 off (38%)
$225 off (38%)

This HP budget laptop is now even more affordable with a huge discount on Amazon. This version of the HP 255 G10 is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also features a 15.6-inch Full HD LCD screen with anti-glare coating, plenty of ports, and Windows 11 Pro. Perfect for a student who's on a budget!
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with AMD Ryzen 5 now $80 off at Walmart

$299
$379
$80 off (21%)
$299
$379
$80 off (21%)

If you're looking for great value without compromising on essential features, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a good choice. This sleek and lightweight Windows 11 laptop sports a 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels and an anti-glare coating. Under the hood, it packs an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD—plenty of power for everyday productivity and multitasking.
If you’re looking for a way more affordable laptop instead, the HP 255 G10 is now available at an unbeatable price on Amazon, making it a perfect choice for students or anyone on a budget, powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and a spacious 1TB SSD for all your storage needs. Another great l budget-friendly laptop that doesn’t skimp on essential features is the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. This sleek, lightweight Windows 11 device features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with slim bezels and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Best Chromebook deals this week


This week you can grab the versatile HP x360 touchscreen laptop now at a significant discount. Featuring a 14-inch Full HD display that rotates 360 degrees, an all-day battery life, and 128GB of expandable UFS storage, this sleek device is ideal for those on the move. If you’re looking to save money but not performance, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is now a bargain. This modern-looking Chrome OS laptop offers a 14-inch Full HD display and 128GB of expandable SSD storage for just under $300!

HP x360 14-inch with 8GM of RAM and Core i3 processor now $148 off

$411 79
$559 99
$148 off (26%)
$411 79
$559 99
$148 off (26%)

You can get HP's x360 touchscreen-enabled laptop at a major discount at Walmart. With a 360 degree rotatable 14-inch Full HD screen, a sleek design, and all-day battery life, this device is perfect for people who are on the go. You also get 128GB of UFS expendable storage.
Acer Chromebook Plus 514 with Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM now $100 off

$100 off (25%)
$100 off (25%)

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 features a modern design at a tempting price. This Chrome OS-running device has a 14-inch Full HD screen, 128GB of expandable SSD storage, and an all-day battery life. Get yours now for just under $300 on Amazon!
ASUS Chromebook CM14 now $140 off at Amazon

$140 off (50%)
$140 off (50%)

If you're after a simple, travel-friendly laptop on a tight budget, this ASUS Chromebook is a standout steal. Now priced under $150, its powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage, ideal for web browsing, streaming, and everyday writing tasks. The 14-inch anti-glare display and lightweight design make it a solid choice for students, casual users, or anyone needing a budget portable companion.
Looking for an even more affordable, travel-ready laptop? Check out the ASUS Chromebook CM14, now available at a steal price below $150. It is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

Best MacBook deals this week


If you’re looking to upgrade your setup, the latest MacBook Pro M4 (2024), now available at a significant discount of more than $230 is a rather good pick. The current deal is for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model, but you can also choose configurations with increased storage or RAM which experience similar discounts. Featuring a sleek, durable design, all-day battery life, and top-tier performance, the MacBook Pro remains an effortless choice for professionals and power users alike.

Apple MacBook Pro M4 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage now a bargain

$238 off (15%)
$238 off (15%)

You can save on the top-notch MacBook Pro M4 more than $230 on Amazon right now. The offer is for the 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage version, but you can opt for a version with more storage or RAM and get a similar discount. With a slim and robust design, an all day battery life, and excellent performance, the Apple MacBook Pro (2024) is an easy pick.
Apple MacBook Air 13.6 M4 256GB now with an amazing $150 discount

$150 off (15%)
$150 off (15%)

Apple's latest MacBook Air with the powerful M4 chip is now seeing a steep discount on Amazon, making it the perfect time to upgrade. This ultra-slim laptop features 16GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and runs the newest version of macOS with long-term software support. With its amazing display, premium metal build, and an all-day battery life, this is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen in a while, so grab it before it's gone!
Apple MacBook Air M4 15.4-inch with a significant $150 discount

$150 off (13%)
$150 off (13%)

Apple's premium 15-inch MacBook Air is now also available at a lower price, making this a great time to snatch a high-end model for less. Powered by the cutting-edge M4 chip, it comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage—delivering smooth, fast performance in a sleek and lightweight design. Available in a range of elegant colors, this larger-screen MacBook Air is perfect for all.
The latest MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip as well is now available at a steep discount on Amazon. This ultra-slim laptop packs 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD storage, and runs the latest macOS with long-term software support. Its 15.4-inch variant is also available at the same discount, giving you a choice between sizes to suit your needs.
