Best iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors

However, many people will choose to go the extra mile when it comes to protection and will indeed search for a screen protector for their new iPhone 14 Plus. If that's you, you've come to the right place, as here we'll have the best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Plus that are available right now.







Apple iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 is now available to order at AT&T. Save big on the new Apple device with a new carrier plan and a trade-in with which you can get it for free. $800 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $799 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Get the iPhone 14 for free with Verizon too. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $800 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $799 99 Pre-order at Verizon Apple iPhone 14 Plus Order the Plus version of the iPhone 14 now from AT&T. Save big by getting the device for free with an eligible trade-in. $900 off (100%) Trade-in $0 $899 99 Pre-order at AT&T Apple iPhone 14 Plus Get the iPhone 14 Plus for just $99 with Verizon. The offer requires a trade-in and an instalment plan. Get a $200 gift card if you switch a line. Save $120 if you purchase together with an eligible smartwatch. $800 off (89%) Trade-in $99 99 $899 99 Pre-order at Verizon

Will the iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors fit the iPhone 14 Plus?

Jump to:

Affordable tempered glass screen protectors





Spigen Tempered Glass screen protector for the iPhone 14 Plus







We start with Spigen – a reputable cases and screen protectors brand, and its tempered glass solution for the iPhone 14 Plus. It comes with 9H hardness and one of the best price-to-quality ratios we've encountered recently. On top of all that, it is also compatible with Spigen's iPhone 14 Plus cases , so you won't have to worry about how to fit both on your new and shiny iPhone.





Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector designed for iPhone 14 Plus Buy at Amazon





ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard





Another great screen protector for your new iPhone 14 Plus is the InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard from ZAGG (wow, that's a mouthful!). This great case is not only protective (5X times stronger) for your new iPhone, but it also protects your eyes with its blue light filter. Additionally, its made using ion exchange technology, which increases the protector's strength and scratch-resistance.







ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard $29 off (58%) Buy at Amazon



Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass





Caseology is another awesome brand that makes cool cases and screen protectors. This easy-to-install screen protector for your new iPhone 14 Plus. It comes with an installation kit to make the process of applying it to your iPhone as simple as possible.







Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass Buy at Amazon





ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ for iPhone 14 Plus



We have another option from ZAGG. This screen protector comes with a sturdy design with reinforced edges that protects the edges of your phone's screen.







ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ $8 off (29%) Buy at Amazon





Tough screen protectors for iPhone 14 Plus





Belkin UltraGlass screen protector for iPhone 14 Plus





This screen protector is sold at Apple and is up to 2X stronger than tempered glass, great touchscreen experience, and straightened with double ion-exchange, engineered for protection against impact and scratches.







Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus $39 95 Buy at Apple





OtterBox Amplify Glass series screen protector





OtterBox's screen protector from the Amplify series offers durability and protection for your new phone, and at the same time, it has an antimicrobial coating. Featuring 5X scratch protection and surviving drops of up to 6 feet, this screen protection is a great tough option for your iPhone 14 Plus.







OtterBox AMPLIFY SERIES Buy at Amazon

Privacy iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors





Our last category is for privacy-oriented screen protectors. These ones make it so random strangers can't glance at your iPhone 14 Plus at a crowded bus or in a coffee shop.







ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360





The InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 features a four-way filter that makes it so your privacy is ensured in landscape or portrait mode. On top of that, it also offers protection for your new iPhone as it is 5X tougher than the traditional tempered glass screen protectors.







ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 Buy at Amazon





If you're looking for a screen protector for the regular iPhone 14:



