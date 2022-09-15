 Best iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors - PhoneArena
This year, there's no mini model from the reigning flagship series by Apple. Instead, we are getting an iPhone 14 Plus: a bigger, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 that sports the same hardware as its regular 6.1-inch sibling. And, it also features Ceramic Shield for its display, making it durable and protected even without a screen protector.

However, many people will choose to go the extra mile when it comes to protection and will indeed search for a screen protector for their new iPhone 14 Plus. If that's you, you've come to the right place, as here we'll have the best screen protectors for the iPhone 14 Plus that are available right now.

Let's jump straight into it.

By the way, there's something worth mentioning before we dive into our best screen protectors list...

Will the iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors fit the iPhone 14 Plus?


The 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max screen protectors are going to fit the iPhone 14 Plus. Basically, both phones have the same notch and size, and even Apple is listing Belkin's screen protector compatible with both the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

With that being said, let's get to the screen protectors already!

Jump to:

Affordable tempered glass screen protectors


Spigen Tempered Glass screen protector for the iPhone 14 Plus


We start with Spigen – a reputable cases and screen protectors brand, and its tempered glass solution for the iPhone 14 Plus. It comes with 9H hardness and one of the best price-to-quality ratios we've encountered recently. On top of all that, it is also compatible with Spigen's iPhone 14 Plus cases, so you won't have to worry about how to fit both on your new and shiny iPhone.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector designed for iPhone 14 Plus

Buy at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard


Another great screen protector for your new iPhone 14 Plus is the InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard from ZAGG (wow, that's a mouthful!). This great case is not only protective (5X times stronger) for your new iPhone, but it also protects your eyes with its blue light filter. Additionally, its made using ion exchange technology, which increases the protector's strength and scratch-resistance.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard

$29 off (58%)
Buy at Amazon

Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass


Caseology is another awesome brand that makes cool cases and screen protectors. This easy-to-install screen protector for your new iPhone 14 Plus. It comes with an installation kit to make the process of applying it to your iPhone as simple as possible.

Caseology Snap Fit Tempered Glass

Buy at Amazon

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+ for iPhone 14 Plus


We have another option from ZAGG. This screen protector comes with a sturdy design with reinforced edges that protects the edges of your phone's screen.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+

$8 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Tough screen protectors for iPhone 14 Plus


Belkin UltraGlass screen protector for iPhone 14 Plus


This screen protector is sold at Apple and is up to 2X stronger than tempered glass, great touchscreen experience, and straightened with double ion-exchange, engineered for protection against impact and scratches.

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Plus

$39 95
Buy at Apple

OtterBox Amplify Glass series screen protector


OtterBox's screen protector from the Amplify series offers durability and protection for your new phone, and at the same time, it has an antimicrobial coating. Featuring 5X scratch protection and surviving drops of up to 6 feet, this screen protection is a great tough option for your iPhone 14 Plus.

OtterBox AMPLIFY SERIES

Buy at Amazon

Privacy iPhone 14 Plus screen protectors


Our last category is for privacy-oriented screen protectors. These ones make it so random strangers can't glance at your iPhone 14 Plus at a crowded bus or in a coffee shop.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360


The InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360 features a four-way filter that makes it so your privacy is ensured in landscape or portrait mode. On top of that, it also offers protection for your new iPhone as it is 5X tougher than the traditional tempered glass screen protectors.

ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Privacy 360

Buy at Amazon

If you're looking for a screen protector for the regular iPhone 14:

