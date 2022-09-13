

The iPhone 14 phones are finally here after months of leaks and rumors. Bringing bigger batteries, the four models of the lineup are definitely an improvement over last year, at least when it comes to battery life (and not only!). However, despite some rumors saying the new iPhones will support up to 30W charging, the lineup actually supports up to 20W, just like last year.





Also check out:





Jump to:

Best iPhone 14 fast chargers

Apple's 20W USB-C power brick





Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter Lightweight Design, Travel, Fast Charging. $1 off (5%) Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug





Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug Equipped with a wide range of safety features including temperature control and current regulation to protect your connected devices. Buy at Amazon

Anker Nano Pro fast charger









Anker Nano Pro Anker USB C Charger 20W, 511 Charger (Nano Pro) Buy at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro









Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN charger; power maximized for iPhone. $8 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

Belkin GaN wall charger









Belkin USB C GaN Wall Charger Gallium nitride (GaN) tech ensures high-performance charging in a lightweight, compact design. $9 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





Best iPhone 14 car chargers





You may also want to get a new car charger for your iPhone 14, so you can charge your phone while you're driving around or traveling.



Belkin USB-C car charger









Belkin USB-C Fast Car Charger Simple and compact USB-C car charger for your new iPhone. $1 off (7%) Buy at Amazon

Belkin 37W Dual Port Fast Car Charger





If you need a dual car charger, Belkin has another great option for your iPhone. This Dual Port fast car charger has one port capable of up to 25W (your iPhone can charge with 20W, as we already mentioned, but other dual car chargers offer around 18W), and another port with 12W support. This car charger features PPS technology that dynamically delivers power based on the device it’s connected to, so even if you have another phone (like a Galaxy for example, that supports 25W), the charger will determine whether to supply 20W or 25W.





Belkin 37W Dual Port Fast Car Charger Features a 25W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port for a total power output of 37W. Buy at Amazon

You may have already ordered your new iPhone and you may be looking for a cool charger (yes, it seems we won't be seeing power adapters in new iPhone boxes anymore). If that's the case, you've come to the right place. Here, we have the best iPhone 14 chargers for your new phone.Apple has a 20W fast charging power adapter for the iPhone 14 series (it can also be used with the iPhone 13 models, by the way). The cool thing is that, if you have any other Apple gear, like an iPad Pro on an Apple Watch, for example, it can charge those ones too.If you're looking for a more compact option, with a great quality-to-price ratio, you will probably like the Anker PowerPort III. It again delivers 20W charging power and gets even more compact with its foldable plug, great for traveling or just, you know, being tidy at your house.Another 20W fast charging solution from Anker is the Anker Nano Pro. On top of being a compact and fast charger, it also features a protection system called ActiveShiled, which monitors temperatures and protects your new iPhone 14 from overheating or charging excessively (the iPhone itself also comes with protection against things like that, but it's always useful to have an extra piece of mind). This one is a GaN charger, just like the next option in this list.This GaN charger by Spigen is another great fast charger for your new iPhone. Thanks to being a GaN charger, it is more power-efficient and consumes less electricity, therefore being cooler when charging your phone.Belkin also has a great GaN fast charger for your new iPhone 14. This option is a bit longer than the other options we listed, but it is thinner and lightweight.If you want to have a 20W fast charger for your car as well, you will like Belkin's USB-C car charger. It again features a compact design and has one port just for your iPhone. It is a simple but effective solution for a quick top-up of your iPhone 14 while you wait in traffic, for example.