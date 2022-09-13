 Best iPhone 14 fast chargers - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Best iPhone 14 fast chargers

Apple Picks
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best iPhone 14 chargers
The iPhone 14 phones are finally here after months of leaks and rumors. Bringing bigger batteries, the four models of the lineup are definitely an improvement over last year, at least when it comes to battery life (and not only!). However, despite some rumors saying the new iPhones will support up to 30W charging, the lineup actually supports up to 20W, just like last year.

Also check out:

You may have already ordered your new iPhone and you may be looking for a cool charger (yes, it seems we won't be seeing power adapters in new iPhone boxes anymore). If that's the case, you've come to the right place. Here, we have the best iPhone 14 chargers for your new phone.

Jump to:

Best iPhone 14 fast chargers

Apple's 20W USB-C power brick


Apple has a 20W fast charging power adapter for the iPhone 14 series (it can also be used with the iPhone 13 models, by the way). The cool thing is that, if you have any other Apple gear, like an iPad Pro on an Apple Watch, for example, it can charge those ones too.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Lightweight Design, Travel, Fast Charging.
$1 off (5%)
Buy at Amazon


Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug


If you're looking for a more compact option, with a great quality-to-price ratio, you will probably like the Anker PowerPort III. It again delivers 20W charging power and gets even more compact with its foldable plug, great for traveling or just, you know, being tidy at your house.

Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug

Equipped with a wide range of safety features including temperature control and current regulation to protect your connected devices.
Buy at Amazon


Anker Nano Pro fast charger


Another 20W fast charging solution from Anker is the Anker Nano Pro. On top of being a compact and fast charger, it also features a protection system called ActiveShiled, which monitors temperatures and protects your new iPhone 14 from overheating or charging excessively (the iPhone itself also comes with protection against things like that, but it's always useful to have an extra piece of mind). This one is a GaN charger, just like the next option in this list.

Anker Nano Pro

Anker USB C Charger 20W, 511 Charger (Nano Pro)
Buy at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro


This GaN charger by Spigen is another great fast charger for your new iPhone. Thanks to being a GaN charger, it is more power-efficient and consumes less electricity, therefore being cooler when charging your phone.

Spigen ArcStation Pro

GaN charger; power maximized for iPhone.
$8 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

Belkin GaN wall charger


Belkin also has a great GaN fast charger for your new iPhone 14. This option is a bit longer than the other options we listed, but it is thinner and lightweight.

Belkin USB C GaN Wall Charger

Gallium nitride (GaN) tech ensures high-performance charging in a lightweight, compact design.
$9 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Best iPhone 14 car chargers


You may also want to get a new car charger for your iPhone 14, so you can charge your phone while you're driving around or traveling.

Belkin USB-C car charger


If you want to have a 20W fast charger for your car as well, you will like Belkin's USB-C car charger. It again features a compact design and has one port just for your iPhone. It is a simple but effective solution for a quick top-up of your iPhone 14 while you wait in traffic, for example.

Belkin USB-C Fast Car Charger

Simple and compact USB-C car charger for your new iPhone.
$1 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon

Belkin 37W Dual Port Fast Car Charger


If you need a dual car charger, Belkin has another great option for your iPhone. This Dual Port fast car charger has one port capable of up to 25W (your iPhone can charge with 20W, as we already mentioned, but other dual car chargers offer around 18W), and another port with 12W support. This car charger features PPS technology that dynamically delivers power based on the device it’s connected to, so even if you have another phone (like a Galaxy for example, that supports 25W), the charger will determine whether to supply 20W or 25W.

Belkin 37W Dual Port Fast Car Charger

Features a 25W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port for a total power output of 37W.
Buy at Amazon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16
Google announces a bunch of lock screen widgets for iPhones with iOS 16
Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount
Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount
Most consumers have already written off the iPhone 14 Plus apparently
Most consumers have already written off the iPhone 14 Plus apparently
Samsung kicks off yet another phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal for its fall Discover event
Samsung kicks off yet another phenomenal Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal for its fall Discover event
Won't take a bite out of Apple? These are my favorite iPhone 14 alternatives for those who want an "Android iPhone"
Won't take a bite out of Apple? These are my favorite iPhone 14 alternatives for those who want an "Android iPhone"
Microsoft has a big surprise in store for the upcoming Surface Pro 9
Microsoft has a big surprise in store for the upcoming Surface Pro 9

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details
Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details
The iPhone 14 A15 vs iPhone 14 Pro A16 processor fragmentation isn't as bad as it sounds
The iPhone 14 A15 vs iPhone 14 Pro A16 processor fragmentation isn't as bad as it sounds
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless