Top 10 games with BEST graphics for Android and iOS





Call of Duty: Mobile









Asphalt 9: Legends

Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store Do we even need to describe Call of Duty? It’s the most popular first-person franchise in the world and as soon as the game was released for mobile devices, it was a success. The realistic graphics are a big part of it, but credit must be given to the game’s features as well. Multiple game modes to choose from, each with a unique twist on the familiar gameplay. From weapons and loadouts you can customize to unlocking achievements, there’s plenty to like about Call of Duty: Mobile. If you haven’t joined the millions of players already, now’s the best time to do so!







Asphalt 9 is another super-popular game and with good reason. The graphics are so good you start wondering how smartphones can be so powerful these days. Sure, the actual driving is far from realistic, your car spends more time flipping through the air than actually using its tires and the steering is pretty much automatic, but it’s all in the name of entertainment. And this game delivers on that front as well. Exoctic hyper cars, detailed maps, challenging opponents, it has it all.



Metal Madness PvP

Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store Asphalt 9 is another super-popular game and with good reason. The graphics are so good you start wondering how smartphones can be so powerful these days. Sure, the actual driving is far from realistic, your car spends more time flipping through the air than actually using its tires and the steering is pretty much automatic, but it’s all in the name of entertainment. And this game delivers on that front as well. Exoctic hyper cars, detailed maps, challenging opponents, it has it all.







But what if you want a gameplay that’s part Call of Duty part Asphalt 9? Well, you get Metal madness PvP! Choose a vehicle, strap a weapon to its roof and enter the arena where other players have done the same and can’t wait to blow you into pieces! Sounds fun, right? It is! You can go for a fast and agile sports car or a slow but durable truck, whatever fits your playstyle best. Earn rewards and upgrade your death machine to make it more effient and with that, more fun to drive around and shoot things.



Left to Survive

Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store But what if you want a gameplay that’s part Call of Duty part Asphalt 9? Well, you get Metal madness PvP! Choose a vehicle, strap a weapon to its roof and enter the arena where other players have done the same and can’t wait to blow you into pieces! Sounds fun, right? It is! You can go for a fast and agile sports car or a slow but durable truck, whatever fits your playstyle best. Earn rewards and upgrade your death machine to make it more effient and with that, more fun to drive around and shoot things.







Speaking of shooting at things, you’ll be doing that a lot while playing our next suggestion: Left to Survive. At first glance, it’s a classical zombie survival first-person shooter. But there are two elements you don’t usually see in such games.



First, theres solo and 2v2 PvP. That’s right, when the apocalypse hits, people often turn against each other, so, if mindless zombies are too boring for you, other players will definitely make you fight for your survival.



And second: airborne missions. Shooting enemies from a helicopter is a nice change of pace, plus, it’s really satisfying, if we have to be honest. As promised, all that comes in high-detail graphics.



The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store Speaking of shooting at things, you’ll be doing that a lot while playing our next suggestion: Left to Survive. At first glance, it’s a classical zombie survival first-person shooter. But there are two elements you don’t usually see in such games.First, theres solo and 2v2 PvP. That’s right, when the apocalypse hits, people often turn against each other, so, if mindless zombies are too boring for you, other players will definitely make you fight for your survival.And second: airborne missions. Shooting enemies from a helicopter is a nice change of pace, plus, it’s really satisfying, if we have to be honest. As promised, all that comes in high-detail graphics.







Even in the company of high graphics games, the Elder Scrolls: Blades stands out with its gorgeous levels and 3D models that easily rival console titles. The gameplay of this Elder Scrolls game is simplified compared to other titles from the franchise but you’ll still be able to immerse yourself in the fantasy world of Tamriel. You can clear out dungeons from monsters, gather loot and of course, complete quests. This game also has a PvP mode in which you can fight against other players in the arena. Either way, if you want to adventure in beautiful scenery, the Elder Scrolls: Blades is the right choice.



Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade

Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store Even in the company of high graphics games, the Elder Scrolls: Blades stands out with its gorgeous levels and 3D models that easily rival console titles. The gameplay of this Elder Scrolls game is simplified compared to other titles from the franchise but you’ll still be able to immerse yourself in the fantasy world of Tamriel. You can clear out dungeons from monsters, gather loot and of course, complete quests. This game also has a PvP mode in which you can fight against other players in the arena. Either way, if you want to adventure in beautiful scenery, the Elder Scrolls: Blades is the right choice.







Another game from a franchise with many titles under its belt. The popular tabletop strategy game comes to life on your phone with stunning visuals of giant mechs and cities that crumble under the blasts of your rockets. Shoot at enemies with machine guns or fight them in close combat with giant mechanical swords, the choice is yours. The gameplay is simplified, movement is done automatically so you can focus on using your weapons as effectively as possible.



As expected, there are tons of upgrades and customization options available to unlock and equip if you have the resources to do so. If you’re a fan of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, you should definitely give this game a try.



ARK: Survival Evolved

Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store Another game from a franchise with many titles under its belt. The popular tabletop strategy game comes to life on your phone with stunning visuals of giant mechs and cities that crumble under the blasts of your rockets. Shoot at enemies with machine guns or fight them in close combat with giant mechanical swords, the choice is yours. The gameplay is simplified, movement is done automatically so you can focus on using your weapons as effectively as possible.As expected, there are tons of upgrades and customization options available to unlock and equip if you have the resources to do so. If you’re a fan of the Warhammer 40,000 universe, you should definitely give this game a try.







ARK is a game with an amazing open world where dinosaurs roam free and you begin your journey scraping for food and clothes, trying your best to stay alive. As you become more experienced, however, you’ll find yourself the master of these same dinosaurs and owner of a base you’ve designed and built yourself. You don’t have to do everything alone, however, you can always find likeminded people and join a tribe. Together, you can go on adventures in the beautifully crafted environment, where plenty of secrets are waiting to be discovered.



Bright Memory

Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store ARK is a game with an amazing open world where dinosaurs roam free and you begin your journey scraping for food and clothes, trying your best to stay alive. As you become more experienced, however, you’ll find yourself the master of these same dinosaurs and owner of a base you’ve designed and built yourself. You don’t have to do everything alone, however, you can always find likeminded people and join a tribe. Together, you can go on adventures in the beautifully crafted environment, where plenty of secrets are waiting to be discovered.







When it comes to graphics, Bright Memory is in a class of its own. It looks stunning! We’re not even talking console level, but straight-up PC level details. You can quickly tell you’re in PC territory just by seeing that there are “minimum” and “recommended” chips for this game. But even if you have a top-tier phone, there are a couple of things you should know before you get too excited.



First, it’s a paid game. Granted, not an expensive one but even a couple of dollars are a barrier for most people. And second, the story gameplay it provides is only about an hour long. But what an hour that is! Action sequences like you’ve never seen in a mobile FPS.



The shortness of the game is unfortunate, but if you want to experience what most games will look like in a year or two, reallocate your morning coffee’s budget and feast your eyes on Bright Memory.



Iron Blade: Medieval Legends RPG

Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store When it comes to graphics, Bright Memory is in a class of its own. It looks stunning! We’re not even talking console level, but straight-up PC level details. You can quickly tell you’re in PC territory just by seeing that there are “minimum” and “recommended” chips for this game. But even if you have a top-tier phone, there are a couple of things you should know before you get too excited.First, it’s a paid game. Granted, not an expensive one but even a couple of dollars are a barrier for most people. And second, the story gameplay it provides is only about an hour long. But what an hour that is! Action sequences like you’ve never seen in a mobile FPS.The shortness of the game is unfortunate, but if you want to experience what most games will look like in a year or two, reallocate your morning coffee’s budget and feast your eyes on Bright Memory.







Iron Blade is a classic RPG. Your character is covered in armor head to toe and is swinging around the biggest and baddest weapons he can get his hands on, leaving countless monsters dead in the process. And while many games of that type exist for smartphones, few of them look as good as Iron Blade. The levels are vast and the change between different environments keeps the gameplay from feeling boring. As you level up, you’ll learn new skills and gain access to more powerful weapons, which you’ll need to defeat the bosses.



The game also has a PvP element where you’re in charge of your own castle and have to defend it from the invasion forces of other players. It’s not all hacking and slashing in Iron Blade!



Black Desert Mobile

Download from Google Play Store Download from Apple App Store Iron Blade is a classic RPG. Your character is covered in armor head to toe and is swinging around the biggest and baddest weapons he can get his hands on, leaving countless monsters dead in the process. And while many games of that type exist for smartphones, few of them look as good as Iron Blade. The levels are vast and the change between different environments keeps the gameplay from feeling boring. As you level up, you’ll learn new skills and gain access to more powerful weapons, which you’ll need to defeat the bosses.The game also has a PvP element where you’re in charge of your own castle and have to defend it from the invasion forces of other players. It’s not all hacking and slashing in Iron Blade!







Last but not least, we have an MMORPG for you. Black Desert has amzing graphics with a huge emphasis on spectacular skill effects which makes battles look epic even if there’s only a handful of enemies involved. You can choose between five classes, each with a unique fighting style and skillset. You’ll have to work hard to gain the experience needed to unlock the most powerful skills and acquire quality gear since you start with almost nothing. With plenty of other players roaming around the world, you can make new friends or just partner up to complete a quest or two faster. Black Desert suffers from some of the negatives of free games, but overall, it offers plenty fo enjoy as well. It’s definitely worth a try!



Last but not least, we have an MMORPG for you. Black Desert has amzing graphics with a huge emphasis on spectacular skill effects which makes battles look epic even if there’s only a handful of enemies involved. You can choose between five classes, each with a unique fighting style and skillset. You’ll have to work hard to gain the experience needed to unlock the most powerful skills and acquire quality gear since you start with almost nothing. With plenty of other players roaming around the world, you can make new friends or just partner up to complete a quest or two faster. Black Desert suffers from some of the negatives of free games, but overall, it offers plenty fo enjoy as well. It’s definitely worth a try!

Our strive to keep you entertained during these times of isolation continues and this time have a mixed bag of games for you. We haven’t picked them at random, however. All of the titles we’ll present to you today have graphics that are far above the average for mobile games and offer eye-pleasing effects on top of that.Of course, these games aren’t just eye candy, they also offer immersive environments and engaging gameplay. Excited to see what’s coming next? Let’s get right to it, then!