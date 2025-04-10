Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

The best Pixel 9a deal doesn't come from one of the big US carriers

Now that the Pixel 9a made its debut in the United States, just about every carrier has a deal built around it. Whether it’s the single device or part of a bundle, the Pixel 9a is being pushed by all US carriers regardless of how big or small they are.

We’ve already told you about Verizon’s offer the involves adding a new line in order to get a Pixel 9a for free, but if that’s not something that you’re willing to do, here is another one that looks a lot better if you have a small budget to spend.

Google's latest mid-range option, the Pixel 9a, is here! You can pre-order your handset with advanced Gemini features at its standard price. This is the 128GB model. The unit will be released on June 1, according to Amazon.
US Mobile has just kicked off some interesting offers that involve Google’s Pixel 9 series. Basically, the small carrier offers customers two game-changing options on Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a.

The first one is available for both new and existing customers and includes a 50 percent discount on the Pixel 9. The only requirement is that customers must activate an Annual Starter or Premium plan. The same deal covers the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but this one is “only” getting a $400 discount.

The best Pixel 9a deal doesn’t come from one of the big US carriers
Two offers, multiple choices | Screenshot by PhoneArena

It’s important to mention that existing customers (on a paid plan for 3+ months, excluding Light Plan) require no additional plan purchase. Also, both new and existing customers get to choose their perk: a free Pixel 9a or $400 off.

The second offer is also open to both new and existing customers. For a limited time, customers can purchase a Pixel 9 + Pixel 9a bundle for just $799. The same plan requirement applies for new and existing customers.

To summarize, if you’re already an US Mobile customer for at least 3 months on a qualifying paid plan, there are no requirements to get a Pixel 9a for free other than buying a Pixel 9 or Pixel 9 Pro XL for the full price. As previously mentioned, you can opt for a $400 discount if you don’t want the newly introduced Pixel 9a.

As far as new customers go, they absolutely must activate an Annual Starter or Premium plan to benefit from the deal above. If you’re tempted to check this promo out, the link below will help you make the purchase when you’ve decided.

