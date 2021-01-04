10 games like Cyberpunk 2077 for iPhone and Android

Mindcell (iOS/Android)



Mindcell is an enjoyable third-person adventure game set in the near future. The protagonist must escape the impending doom to become a lab rat and find out what’s going on. The plot is actually quite interesting, and although the combat is a bit clunky and graphics seem slightly outdated, you can squeeze out 4-5 hours of gameplay with a Cyberpunk 2077 vibe. The world is grim and post-apocalyptic, there are some basic puzzles along with the shooting and slashing, and the story keeps you interested. What's not to like? The game is available for iOS and Android.





Into Mirror (iOS/Android)













Into Mirror draws inspiration from cult works like Neuromancer and Blade Runner. The game is essentially a 2D platformer but it has that dark cyberpunk atmosphere, along with corporate agents and deadly drones. What’s more - the year is 2076 (cool, right!) and people are trapped in a virtual world, created by an evil corporation. Your character sets off to uncover the VR dystopia's ugly mysteries, jumping and fighting his way through 20 levels of electronic gloom and doom. Check out the trailer below!













Technobabylon (iOS)

Price: $4.99 Download from Apple App Store



Another retro-looking title that manages to capture that cyberpunk vibe and quite nicely, too. The game is set in a semi-dystopian future and you can play with multiple characters unveiling the dark secret of the city of Newton. The year is 2087 and you face genetic engineering, AI overseers, mysterious mind-hacking murders, and overlapping online and offline worlds. If you don't mind the graphics you will definitely enjoy this cyberpunk adventure game. It's an iOS exclusive and costs $5 but the compelling story makes it worth your while (and money).

















The game Exiles is the brainchild of Crescent Moon Games, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Ravensword: Shadowlands. Exiles is not strictly a cyberpunk game and there are Mass Effect inspirations all over the place but still, the game’s open-world, beautiful graphics, and the somewhat dark story just begged us to put it on the list. In the near future, a colony on a distant planet has been driven to isolation and desolation, as a corrupt government tries to enslave it with a lethal virus. You can choose from 3 different character classes and also play with a male or a female character. There's a large variety of weapons, hoverbikes and mechs for transportation, huge aliens creatures to fight, and the graphics are spectacular, too. It’s currently available only for Android devices but an iOS version is in the works. Also, no in-app purchases with this one.









Neo Cab (iOS)

Price: Apple Arcade $4.99/mo

Download from Apple App Store



"Hold on to humanity in a world overcome by automation. Play as Lina, the last human driver-for-hire on the streets of Los Ojos. Your friend and only lifeline has gone missing; with no money and nowhere to stay, the only thing you can do is keep driving." There's so much more to Neo Cab game than this! It's a really fresh approach to gaming in a world driven by fast-paced action games. Neo Cab is a blend of a conversation game (that feels like therapy from time to time), a resource management game, and an adventure. It's seriously cool and very enjoyable. The full playthrough takes about 6 hours but there's a solid replay value as conversations diverge quite meaningfully.









Beyond a Steel Sky (iOS)

Price: Apple Arcade $4.99/mo

Download from Apple App Store



Some of you might remember Beneath a Steel Sky - the point-and-click cyberpunk adventure game from 1994. Well, there's a sequel and it's wonderful. Beyond a Steel Sky is a collaboration between Charles Cecil, creator of the Broken Sword series, and Dave Gibbons, legendary comic book artist behind Watchmen. The result is a fantastic-looking adventure game set in Union City, a dynamic and vivid megapolis full of brilliant puzzles and colorful characters. Dive into this "Utopia" where an AI overlord monitors people's everyday lives and investigate a vicious child abduction.









Cyberworld Online: Open World RPG (Android)





Price: Free

Download from Google Play Store









Cyberworld Online is obviously a work in progress game. It’s plagued by lag issues, inadequate character animations, and bugs. What’s interesting about this game is that it allows up to 8 players in online multiplayer mode. Granted, the story is barebone, the gameplay itself is a bit clunky but there are tons of weapons and customizations, and you can get some cyberpunk multiplayer fun while you wait for CDPR to add this feature to the real thing. Also, the game has a lot of potential so it’s worth keeping an eye on it.





Cyber Hunter (Android/iOS)













Cyber Hunter is a next-generation, competitive sandbox mobile game that will challenge your parkour skills. In a nutshell, it’s a battle royale with a cyberpunk twist. The game launched at the beginning of 2020 and has improved a lot since. The maps are beautiful and the character design is also worth mentioning. Think PUBG Mobile but with a lot of jumping, gliding and flying. The sandbox nature of the game means that it’s prone to lags, bugs, and sometimes overcrowding, but overall Cyber Hunter is an enjoyable experience. Especially for all of you battle royal aficionados out there.









Punk Royale 2052: A Cyberpunk Battle (Android)













"Skydive out of a Private Jet and land on to the futuristic island 'Ocean City', a city of vice and chaos. Traverse the map in search of awesome cybernetic augmentations that enhance your abilities and eliminate the competition using hi-tech weapons. Surprise your foes with unique tactics powered by your cyberware and be the last man standing." Sounds familiar? It's another take on the battle royale thing this time with more cyberpunk in it (the developer calls it a Cyberpunk 2077/Deus Ex copy in a reddit thread). The setting of the game seems to resemble Night City to some extent, although Punk Royale is set on an island. There's not much information about this title at the moment and you should manage your expectations with this one - the development team consists of three people and it was done in an year and a half. However, pre-registration is free and it might turn-out good, who knows.





Cyberpunk 2069 (Android)











This first-person-shooter is one of the closest experiences to the original Cyberpunk 2077. And it costs just a dollar, right? Don’t get me wrong, the game is far from ideal - for starters, it’s way too short. You can finish the solo campaign in an hour or so and there’s not much else to do. The world lacks NPCs and sidequests and you can tell that the game is an indy title. But on the plus side, the atmosphere is great - dark and suffocating, the action is satisfying and as all indy titles - it’s a game in development, so it will only get better with time. Worth checking out.





Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out after years of waiting, several sharp turns in development, and of course, heaps of hype fed directly to the fans by CD Projekt RED. Now, in this article, we won’t focus on whether the game lives up to the hype and all the expectations (it definitely needs some polishing), but rather offer a list of mobile alternatives.You can play Cyberpunk on your mobile phone via Stadia and GeForce Now, of course, but there’s a steady stream of patches coming out this year and fans might want to hold their horses and wait a bit longer in order to get the best gaming experience. Meanwhile, you can satisfy your cyberpunk hunger with these Cyberpunk 2077 mobile alternatives for Android and iOS.