Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Savings Event — massive discounts!

Advertorial by Best Buy: the opinions expressed in this story may not reflect the positions of PhoneArena!





Save up to $400 on 5G Samsung Galaxy phones

Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatch









SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Eager to kick-start the Summer with a shiny new Samsung smartphone? Well, Best Buy is holding a special Samsung Galaxy Savings Event, which should definitely pique your interest if you are in the market for a Galaxy phone, Watch, or earbuds Sounds like a lot of stuff, right? For that reason — let’s dive right in!The latest line of top-tier Samsung devices, with a considerable price slash — who wouldn’t want that.If you buy a carrier-locked Galaxy phone from the list above through Best Buy, and activate it on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint, you get a full $400 reduction in the total price.Want to buy unlocked? No problem — you can still enjoy a hefty $200 price cut to put towards some much-needed accessories for your brand-new smartphone!It’s no secret that Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches around. Top-notch battery life, great displays, and a plethora of designs to pick from. Not to mention, they are compatible with iPhones and Android phones. Though, to get access to their full featureset, a Galaxy Phone is recommended.In any case, you have a $150 instant savings option for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 timepiece, with a $50 discount if you trade-in your old smartwatch.