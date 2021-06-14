$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Samsung Android Deals

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Savings Event — massive discounts!

Best Buy
By Best Buy @press4k
Jun 14, 2021, 9:05 AM
Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Savings Event — massive discounts!
Eager to kick-start the Summer with a shiny new Samsung smartphone? Well, Best Buy is holding a special Samsung Galaxy Savings Event, which should definitely pique your interest if you are in the market for a Galaxy phone, Watch, or earbuds.

Sounds like a lot of stuff, right? For that reason — let’s dive right in!

Save up to $400 on 5G Samsung Galaxy phones

Galaxy S21+ 5G | Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Galaxy Note 20 5G | Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G | Galaxy Z Flip 5G


The latest line of top-tier Samsung devices, with a considerable price slash — who wouldn’t want that.

If you buy a carrier-locked Galaxy phone from the list above through Best Buy, and activate it on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint, you get a full $400 reduction in the total price.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

- 256 GB

$13 off (38%)
$21 66 /mo
$34 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

- 256 GB

$13 off (32%)
$28 33 /mo
$41 67
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

$17 off (40%)
$24 99 /mo
$41 66
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

$17 off (31%)
$37 49 /mo
$54 16
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

$17 off (22%)
$58 33 /mo
$75
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

$17 off (33%)
$33 33 /mo
$50
Buy at BestBuy


Want to buy unlocked? No problem — you can still enjoy a hefty $200 price cut to put towards some much-needed accessories for your brand-new smartphone!

Samsung Galaxy S21+

- 128 GB

$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

- 128 GB

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

$200 off (15%)
$1099 99
$1299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

$200 off (11%)
$1599 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

$200 off (17%)
$999 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy


Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatch

Galaxy Watch 3
Galaxy Watch Active 2 | Galaxy Watch Active


It’s no secret that Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches around. Top-notch battery life, great displays, and a plethora of designs to pick from. Not to mention, they are compatible with iPhones and Android phones. Though, to get access to their full featureset, a Galaxy Phone is recommended.

In any case, you have a $150 instant savings option for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 timepiece, with a $50 discount if you trade-in your old smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

$200 off (47%) Trade-in
$229 99
$429 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

$50 off (19%)
$219 99
$269 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

$60 off (30%)
$139 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy


Save up to $50 on Samsung Galaxy earbuds


Samsung’s latest-and-greatest true wireless earphones are the Galaxy Buds Pro. Their in-ear design blocks out the world, the Active Noise Cancellation on board takes care of any extra noises that might seep in. You can have them for $30 off or pick another Samsung Galaxy earbuds model at up to $50 off!

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

