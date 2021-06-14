Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Savings Event — massive discounts!
Eager to kick-start the Summer with a shiny new Samsung smartphone? Well, Best Buy is holding a special Samsung Galaxy Savings Event, which should definitely pique your interest if you are in the market for a Galaxy phone, Watch, or earbuds.
Save up to $400 on 5G Samsung Galaxy phones
Galaxy S21+ 5G | Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Galaxy Note 20 5G | Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G | Galaxy Z Flip 5G
The latest line of top-tier Samsung devices, with a considerable price slash — who wouldn’t want that.
If you buy a carrier-locked Galaxy phone from the list above through Best Buy, and activate it on AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint, you get a full $400 reduction in the total price.
Want to buy unlocked? No problem — you can still enjoy a hefty $200 price cut to put towards some much-needed accessories for your brand-new smartphone!
Save up to $200 on Samsung Galaxy smartwatch
Galaxy Watch 3
Galaxy Watch Active 2 | Galaxy Watch Active
It’s no secret that Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches around. Top-notch battery life, great displays, and a plethora of designs to pick from. Not to mention, they are compatible with iPhones and Android phones. Though, to get access to their full featureset, a Galaxy Phone is recommended.
In any case, you have a $150 instant savings option for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 timepiece, with a $50 discount if you trade-in your old smartwatch.
Save up to $50 on Samsung Galaxy earbuds
Samsung’s latest-and-greatest true wireless earphones are the Galaxy Buds Pro. Their in-ear design blocks out the world, the Active Noise Cancellation on board takes care of any extra noises that might seep in. You can have them for $30 off or pick another Samsung Galaxy earbuds model at up to $50 off!