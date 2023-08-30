Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Who needs a stadium when you can snag a Bose soundbar for less and watch your team win on the cheap

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Who needs a stadium when you can snag a Bose soundbar for less and watch your team win on the cheap
Do you like Football? Of course, you do. After all, who doesn't like Football, right? And you will probably agree that the best way to watch your favorite team play is directly from the stadium. However, due to the thing called Life, not everyone can afford or have the ability to watch their favorite team play directly from the stadium. Many of us will be stuck at home and watching all the upcoming NFL games in front of our TVs.

However, if you too plan to watch how your favorite team crushes the competition — or gets crushed by it since you never know how these games will play out — from your home, you will be happy to learn that you now have an opportunity to upgrade your watching experience at a lower price.

At the moment, Best Buy is offering three incredible Bose soundbars with really awesome discounts. If you want to upgrade your viewing experience on the cheap, you can now grab a Bose Soundbar for just $219.99, which is $60 off the speaker's regular price.

Bose Soundbar: Save $60!

Grab the Bose Soundbar from Best Buy and save $60 in the process. As a true Bose product, the Bose Soundbar delivers amazing sound.
$60 off (21%)
$219 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Bose Smart Soundbar 600: Save $100!

Grab the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. In addition to great sound, the speaker comes with Dolby Atmos and Amazon Alexa support.
$100 off (20%)
$399 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: Save $200!

Grab the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 from Best Buy and save $200 in the process. If you want full immersion, this is the soundbar to go for. It offers incredible sound and supports Dolby Atmos, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.
$200 off (22%)
$699 99
$899 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

For an even more immersive experience, you can go for the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, which comes with Dolby Atmos and Amazon Alexa support and is now available for $100 off its $499.99 usual price. And for the best experience possible, feel free to grab a Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for just $699.99, which is $200 below the usual sticker price. This speaker supports Google Assistant in addition to Alexa and also comes with Dolby Atmos support.

You should act fast, though, and get one now, since Best Buy's promotion will end on September 27th. But why would you delay getting a Bose Soundbar at a discounted price in the first place? Makes no sense. After all, this is Bose, which means an incredible audio experience, right? Also, with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, you can increase the volume without even moving a finger. So, don't waste any more time and just grab one of these awesome Bose soundbars at a discount while you can.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless