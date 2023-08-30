Who needs a stadium when you can snag a Bose soundbar for less and watch your team win on the cheap
Do you like Football? Of course, you do. After all, who doesn't like Football, right? And you will probably agree that the best way to watch your favorite team play is directly from the stadium. However, due to the thing called Life, not everyone can afford or have the ability to watch their favorite team play directly from the stadium. Many of us will be stuck at home and watching all the upcoming NFL games in front of our TVs.
At the moment, Best Buy is offering three incredible Bose soundbars with really awesome discounts. If you want to upgrade your viewing experience on the cheap, you can now grab a Bose Soundbar for just $219.99, which is $60 off the speaker's regular price.
For an even more immersive experience, you can go for the Bose Smart Soundbar 600, which comes with Dolby Atmos and Amazon Alexa support and is now available for $100 off its $499.99 usual price. And for the best experience possible, feel free to grab a Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for just $699.99, which is $200 below the usual sticker price. This speaker supports Google Assistant in addition to Alexa and also comes with Dolby Atmos support.
However, if you too plan to watch how your favorite team crushes the competition — or gets crushed by it since you never know how these games will play out — from your home, you will be happy to learn that you now have an opportunity to upgrade your watching experience at a lower price.
You should act fast, though, and get one now, since Best Buy's promotion will end on September 27th. But why would you delay getting a Bose Soundbar at a discounted price in the first place? Makes no sense. After all, this is Bose, which means an incredible audio experience, right? Also, with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, you can increase the volume without even moving a finger. So, don't waste any more time and just grab one of these awesome Bose soundbars at a discount while you can.
