Best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals: what to expect - updated September 2021

Best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals: what to expect - updated September 20210
Best Amazon Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus deals
Amazon’s fire-branded tablets get to their most premium with the HD 10 and HD 10 Plus. Both of these models were updated this year and offer great value for money. The HD 10 Plus offers an extra gigabyte of RAM, which could come in handy if you’re planning to use lots of office apps. It also supports wireless charging, while the non-Plus model does not. Keep in mind that both of these run Amazon’s user interface on top of Android, which means you have the Amazon Store instead of Google Play for apps and games.
This is as far as differences go between these two. Both the Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus have nice 10.1-inch LCD displays with a FullHD resolution. They also have the same 12-hour battery and octa-core processor. Expect both tablets to have reduced prices of up to 50% during Black Friday.
Best Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus deals
Sound familiar? The case of the smaller 8-inch family of Amazon tablets is pretty much the same as the 10-inch one, except that they weren’t updated and have one year of production under their belt. But that doesn’t mean they are outdated. These cheap tablets are still a great companion to have, especially for lighter tasks like streaming video and browsing the web.
The differences between the Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are the same like on the HD 10 lineup. The Plus tablet has an extra gigabyte of RAM and wireless charging, while the other does not. With the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets, we recommend you go for the Plus model, as the other tablet has only 2GB of RAM, which may not be enough for some. But both of these should be one of the best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals this year.
Best Amazon Fire HD Kids deals
Moving on to Amazon’s tablets that are designed for kids, the children-friendly lineup has tablets for ages 6-12 and 3-7. These are basically the regular Fire HD tablets encased in a child-proof casing which should protect the tablet from drops and bumps.
Best Amazon Kindle deals
Amazon’s Kindle e-book reader has been arguably the most successful of its kind ever. The lineup includes the regular Amazon Kindle, Kindle Kids, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis. The Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite should be among the best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals this year.
You should keep in mind that all of these are good e-book readers which take advantage of Amazon’s big Kindle library. Expect most of these e-readers to be on sale during Black Friday for half their retail price.
Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays are the successors of the OG Amazon Alexa. They call in plenty of shapes, sizes, and prices, which makes them suitable for any part of your home. These often see major discounts during shopping events, so it won't be surprising if they are the best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals this year.
Some, like the 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and the Echo Show smart displays, are designed to inform you and remind you about your schedule. Some are more music-oriented, like the Echo Studio high-fidelity speaker with Dolby Atmos audio and a total of five speakers. Each one of these should see a discount during Black Friday.
Amazon also has its smart TV platform - Amazon Fire TV. Companies like TCL and Insignia sell TVs that use Amazon’s system, but Amazon also sells its TV sticks. These include the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite.
Amazon also offers an Apple TV-like device called the Fire TV Cube, which offers a more advanced smart-TV experience. Expect most of the company’s Fire TV devices to be on sale during Black Friday.
Best Amazon Echo deals
Amazon Fire TV deals
