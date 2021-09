Best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals: what to expect - updated September 2021

Jump to:

Best Amazon Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Display 10.1 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

60Hz Refresh rate Camera 5 MP (Single camera)

2 MP front Hardware MediaTek Helio P60T

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC OS Android 9.0 Pie

Fire OS 7 UI View full specs

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus (2021) Display 10.1 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

60Hz Refresh rate Camera 5 MP (Single camera)

2 MP front Hardware MediaTek Helio P60T

4GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC OS Android 9.0 Pie

Fire OS 7 UI View full specs

Best Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) Display 8.0 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

Camera 2 MP (Single camera)

2 MP front Hardware MediaTek MT8168

2GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC OS Android 9.0 Pie

FireOS UI View full specs

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Display 8.0 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

Camera 2 MP (Single camera)

2 MP front Hardware MediaTek MT8168

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC OS Android 9.0 Pie

FireOS UI View full specs

Best Amazon Fire HD Kids deals







Amazon Kindle Paperwhite - e-reader with audiobook support Buy at Amazon



Best Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays are the successors of the OG

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) With smart home hub and Alexa Buy at Amazon

Some, like the 4th Gen Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and the Echo Show smart displays, are designed to inform you and remind you about your schedule. Some are more music-oriented, like the Echo Studio high-fidelity speaker with Dolby Atmos audio and a total of five speakers. Each one of these should see a discount during Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Show 5 - Smart display with a speaker and Amazon Alexa Expired



Amazon Fire TV deals

Amazon also has its smart TV platform - Amazon Fire TV. Companies like TCL and Insignia sell TVs that use Amazon’s system, but Amazon also sells its TV sticks. These include the likes of the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite.

Fire TV Cube hands-free with Alexa built in, 4K Ultra HD, streaming media player Buy at Amazon

Amazon also offers an Apple TV-like device called the Fire TV Cube, which offers a more advanced smart-TV experience. Expect most of the company's Fire TV devices to be on sale during Black Friday.

The list of Amazon-branded devices is vast. These include tablets, e-readers, smart speakers, and much more. What better time to buy one of these than Black Friday 2021?. This year's biggest shopping event will take place on November 26 and we've gathered our expectations for the best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals here. This list will be updated with the best deals as soon as Black Friday arrives, so stay tuned for that.

Amazon's fire-branded tablets get to their most premium with the HD 10 and HD 10 Plus. Both of these models were updated this year and offer great value for money. The HD 10 Plus offers an extra gigabyte of RAM, which could come in handy if you're planning to use lots of office apps. It also supports wireless charging, while the non-Plus model does not. Keep in mind that both of these run Amazon's user interface on top of Android, which means you have the Amazon Store instead of Google Play for apps and games.

This is as far as differences go between these two. Both the Fire HD 10 and HD 10 Plus have nice 10.1-inch LCD displays with a FullHD resolution. They also have the same 12-hour battery and octa-core processor. Expect both tablets to have reduced prices of up to 50% during Black Friday.

Sound familiar? The case of the smaller 8-inch family of Amazon tablets is pretty much the same as the 10-inch one, except that they weren't updated and have one year of production under their belt. But that doesn't mean they are outdated. These cheap tablets are still a great companion to have, especially for lighter tasks like streaming video and browsing the web.

The differences between the Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus are the same like on the HD 10 lineup. The Plus tablet has an extra gigabyte of RAM and wireless charging, while the other does not. With the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablets, we recommend you go for the Plus model, as the other tablet has only 2GB of RAM, which may not be enough for some. But both of these should be one of the best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals this year.

Moving on to Amazon's tablets that are designed for kids, the children-friendly lineup has tablets for ages 6-12 and 3-7. These are basically the regular Fire HD tablets encased in a child-proof casing which should protect the tablet from drops and bumps.

Amazon's kids tablet lineup includes the Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids, Fire HD 8 Kids, Fire HD 10 Kids, Fire 7 Kids Pro, Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, and the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro. The Pro tablets are the newest ones and are suitable for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, while the non-pro models are for kids between the ages of 3 and 7. Expect discounts of up to 50% of Amazon's Fire HD Kids lineup, making it one of the best Amazon Fire Black Friday deals there will be.