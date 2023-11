The best Apple Watch Black Friday 2023 deals: Even the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted

The biggest shopping event of the year is live. Are you rocking an iPhone? Then get the most out of the experience and combine it with an Apple Watch! Black Friday has brought us many deals on almost all of the Apple Watch models available.





We've compiled an extensive list of the best Apple Watch deals, and arranged everything neatly by model. Now you can get one of the best smartwatches around, and save some money at the same time. Apple has finally provided some % and $ signs that are actually going down, and now's the time to act! No need to jump from page to page and from one store to another. All the best deals from all the major stores are here, and we're updating them by the hour.





Top Apple Watch deals right now!

Latest Apple Watch 9 is discounted at Amazon! SAVE $71 now GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors $71 off (18%) $329 $399 99 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch 2 Ultra: Save $60! GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Alpine Lopp, Multiple Colors $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9: Save $70! Miracles, happen folks! Apple's latest and possibly greatest smartwatch: the Apple Watch Gen 9 has made an appearance in 2023's selection of Black Friday deals on smartwatches! It comes with all the features you could ever need, including GPS capabilities, in Midnight color and with an aluminum case! $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at Amazon





Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 9: Save $70! Amazon will sell you an Apple Watch 9 with a slight discount or you can sign up for its Visa card to get a better offer, and it lets you pay it in installments. $70 off (18%) $329 $399 Buy at Amazon Rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2: Save $60! Amazon has the same Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount scheme it offers for the Watch 9, meaning that you can increase the offer with its Visa card, or initiate a payment scheme. $60 off (8%) $739 $799 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] - $70 OFF $70 OFF the price of Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch. It's the (Product) RED version, so you help a charitable cause as well! $70 off (16%) $359 $429 Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm - $70 OFF Get the latest Apple Watch Series 9 model with an early Black Friday discount and save $70. $70 off (16%) $359 $429 Buy at Walmart Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular 49mm - $60 OFF Want a trouble-free 2 years with your new Apple Watch Ultra 2? Get this bundle, save $60, and receive 2 years of Apple Care+. $60 off (7%) $838 $898 Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra 2 are the newest additions to Apple's watch offerings and the ones you'll be looking forward to most for the 2023 Black Friday deals list. We don't expect huge discounts when the day arrives, however, there already are some minor savings to be had, pretty much everywhere, at the usual places such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon. The carriers will run their own set of Apple Watch Series 9 deals as well.