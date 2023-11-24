The best Apple Watch Black Friday 2023 deals: Even the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted
The biggest shopping event of the year is live. Are you rocking an iPhone? Then get the most out of the experience and combine it with an Apple Watch! Black Friday has brought us many deals on almost all of the Apple Watch models available.
We've compiled an extensive list of the best Apple Watch deals, and arranged everything neatly by model. Now you can get one of the best smartwatches around, and save some money at the same time. Apple has finally provided some % and $ signs that are actually going down, and now's the time to act! No need to jump from page to page and from one store to another. All the best deals from all the major stores are here, and we're updating them by the hour.
Top Apple Watch deals right now!
Jump to:
- Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals
- Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
- Apple Watch Series 7 deals
- Apple Watch SE deals
Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deals
The Apple Watch Series 9 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra 2 are the newest additions to Apple's watch offerings and the ones you'll be looking forward to most for the 2023 Black Friday deals list. We don't expect huge discounts when the day arrives, however, there already are some minor savings to be had, pretty much everywhere, at the usual places such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon. The carriers will run their own set of Apple Watch Series 9 deals as well.
Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the extra rugged Watch Ultra with a bigger screen and much longer battery life are last year's editions of Apple's watch offerings. Therefore, prices will be discounted more than the Apple Watch 9 or Ultra 2, so expect more than $50 off at Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon. Some early deals are already on, so if you feel adventurous and you don't want to wait, you can get the Ultra right now. The deals on the Watch Series 8 are even better, with up discounts pushing $100.
Apple Watch Series 7 deals:
The Series 7 model is pretty much as good as the Series 8 and may see some even bigger price cuts. Expect up to $200 discount on the 41mm model, and similar deals on variants - such as $200 discount at Best Buy for the PRODUCT RED version of the watch. At the moment there are only renewed/refurbished deal on this model, so stay tuned and check back this article regularly for the latest Apple Watch 7 deals.
Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation deals:
Last year, Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.
You can still get the original SE if you like but mostly in a refurbished condition. The second generation SE is your way to go if you want the newest features for not a lot of money but you'll have to wait for the event to commence, as deals are a bit scarce at the moment.
