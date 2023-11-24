The best Apple Watch Black Friday 2023 deals: Even the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The best Apple Watch Black Friday 2023 deals: Save big on these top discounts from across the web
The biggest shopping event of the year is live. Are you rocking an iPhone? Then get the most out of the experience and combine it with an Apple Watch! Black Friday has brought us many deals on almost all of the Apple Watch models available.

We've compiled an extensive list of the best Apple Watch deals, and arranged everything neatly by model. Now you can get one of the best smartwatches around, and save some money at the same time. Apple has finally provided some % and $ signs that are actually going down, and now's the time to act! No need to jump from page to page and from one store to another. All the best deals from all the major stores are here, and we're updating them by the hour.

Top Apple Watch deals right now!

Latest Apple Watch 9 is discounted at Amazon! SAVE $71 now

GPS, Bluetooth, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Aluminum Case, Sport Band, Multiple Colors
$71 off (18%)
$329
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch 2 Ultra: Save $60!

GPS, Bluetooth, Cellular Connectivity, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 3000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 1000m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Temperature Sensing, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Siren, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life, 49mm Titanium Case, Alpine Lopp, Multiple Colors
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9: Save $70!

Miracles, happen folks! Apple's latest and possibly greatest smartwatch: the Apple Watch Gen 9 has made an appearance in 2023's selection of Black Friday deals on smartwatches! It comes with all the features you could ever need, including GPS capabilities, in Midnight color and with an aluminum case!
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Friday deals

Apple Watch 9: Save $70!

Amazon will sell you an Apple Watch 9 with a slight discount or you can sign up for its Visa card to get a better offer, and it lets you pay it in installments.
$70 off (18%)
$329
$399
Buy at Amazon

Rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2: Save $60!

Amazon has the same Apple Watch Ultra 2 discount scheme it offers for the Watch 9, meaning that you can increase the offer with its Visa card, or initiate a payment scheme.
$60 off (8%)
$739
$799
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] - $70 OFF

$70 OFF the price of Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch. It's the (Product) RED version, so you help a charitable cause as well!
$70 off (16%)
$359
$429
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 9 GPS 45mm - $70 OFF

Get the latest Apple Watch Series 9 model with an early Black Friday discount and save $70.
$70 off (16%)
$359
$429
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Ultra 2 GPS + Cellular 49mm - $60 OFF

Want a trouble-free 2 years with your new Apple Watch Ultra 2? Get this bundle, save $60, and receive 2 years of Apple Care+.
$60 off (7%)
$838
$898
Buy at Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 and the rugged, large-screen Apple Watch Ultra 2 are the newest additions to Apple's watch offerings and the ones you'll be looking forward to most for the 2023 Black Friday deals list. We don't expect huge discounts when the day arrives, however, there already are some minor savings to be had, pretty much everywhere, at the usual places such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon. The carriers will run their own set of Apple Watch Series 9 deals as well.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra deals

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) with 20% savings now on Amazon

The most affordable way to get the previous generation Apple Watch Series 8 is to opt for the aluminum model. This one is discounted in this Black Friday offer but don't let the aluminum fool you - it comes with everything onboard - all the bells and whistles of the latest and greatest from Apple.
$80 off (20%)
$319
$399
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) savings at Walmart

The larger size 45mm Series 8 with cellular connectivity gets discounted over at Walmart and this might be the best deal on this newer model.
$174 off (33%)
$354 99
$529
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] - Save $95!

Save $95 on the original rugged Apple Watch Ultra with this early Black Friday Walmart deal.
$95 off (12%)
$684
$779
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 41mm) $100 off at Walmart

This is a great deal on the smaller 41mm Series 8 in its base model with GPS only and NO cellular connectivity. Some color and strap size combos are already losing their discounts, so make sure you do a double-take at that price before putting it in your cart!
$100 off (25%)
$299
$399
Buy at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) Aluminum version deal saves you $79 at Best Buy

If you want the latest Apple Watch Series 8 with Cellular connectivity and a more reasonable price, this Aluminum version is also neatly discounted with a $79 price cut at Best Buy.
$79 off (15%)
$449 99
$529
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS 45mm) gets $85 off the price at Best Buy

The base Apple Watch Series 8 45mm model with GPS only (NO cellular connectivity) can be had at a $85 discount that brings its price down to a more reasonable level.
$85 off (20%)
$343 99
$429
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) with a $79 price cut at Best Buy

The base Apple Watch Series 8 model with GPS only sees a modest but still nice $79 discount. This version is the 41mm one, which will be more suitable for those people with a smaller wrist size.
$79 off (20%)
$319 99
$399
Buy at BestBuy
The Apple Watch Series 8 and the extra rugged Watch Ultra with a bigger screen and much longer battery life are last year's editions of Apple's watch offerings. Therefore, prices will be discounted more than the Apple Watch 9 or Ultra 2, so expect more than $50 off at Walmart, Best Buy, or Amazon. Some early deals are already on, so if you feel adventurous and you don't want to wait, you can get the Ultra right now. The deals on the Watch Series 8 are even better, with up discounts pushing $100.

Apple Watch Series 7 deals:

Renewed Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular 45mm) gets discounted by $175 at Amazon

If you think that it's the latest Apple Watch that you need and that nothing else can come close: think again! The Gen 7 is fan-loved for a good reason: it's more affordable and just as feature-packed. Want to know why? Check this deal out while it is still live for Black Friday 2023!
$391
$529
Expired

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm]: Save $99!

The Apple Watch 7 is still one very capable device that can take your ECG, help you get fit, and more or less offer all the benefits of WatchOS 10 without the premium price tag of the newer generations.
$66 off (9%)
$683 49
$749
Buy at Amazon
The Series 7 model is pretty much as good as the Series 8 and may see some even bigger price cuts. Expect up to $200 discount on the 41mm model, and similar deals on variants - such as $200 discount at Best Buy for the PRODUCT RED version of the watch. At the moment there are only renewed/refurbished deal on this model, so stay tuned and check back this article regularly for the latest Apple Watch 7 deals.

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation deals:

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Save $60!

The 2-nd gen Apple Watch SE is currently $60 more budget-friendly on Amazon for Black Friday. Although more affordable than Apple's premium smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still loaded with features, and it's a real bang for your buck.
$70 off (28%)
$179
$249
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44mm]: Save $60!

The 44mm version of the 2-nd gen Apple Watch SE is currently $60 more budget-friendly on Amazon for Black Friday. Although more affordable than Apple's premium smartwatches, the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is still loaded with features, and it's a real bang for your buck.
$70 off (25%)
$209
$279
Buy at Amazon

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS + Cellular 44mm) with $60 savings at Best Buy now!

The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a modest $60 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy, but considering the already low starting price, this price cut is actually quite reasonable.
$60 off (18%)
$269
$329
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE 2nd Generation (44mm GPS) get $60 off at Best Buy

This GPS only version of the Apple Watch SE sees the same $60 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy. It's an even more affordable way to have the most affordable Apple Watch out there.
$60 off (22%)
$219
$279
Buy at BestBuy

Apple Watch SE 2 (GPS + Cellular 40mm): Save $60!

The newest Apple Watch SE is on sale with a decent $60 discount for Black Friday at Best Buy, but considering the already low starting price, this price cut is actually quite reasonable.
$60 off (20%)
$239
$299
Buy at BestBuy
Last year, Apple refreshed its Watch SE line - this is an affordable smartwatch and a gateway for wearable enthusiasts into Apple's ecosystem. This smartwatch comes with most of the software features and apps of its bigger and more expensive siblings, and even though it might lack things like an Always-On display and a SpO2 sensor, it's still a great device.

You can still get the original SE if you like but mostly in a refurbished condition. The second generation SE is your way to go if you want the newest features for not a lot of money but you'll have to wait for the event to commence, as deals are a bit scarce at the moment.

