Best iPhone 11, 11 Pro battery cases

Battery life is one of the most important characteristics of a modern smartphone. What good are multiple cameras and an amazing display if your phone dies in the middle of the day? And while the average user can easily get a full day's use of their iPhone, there are some that often find themselves in the single-digit battery percentages with no power outlet in sight.





For extremely heavy users, a power bank is an obvious choice. However, if you're on the go, carrying a power bank and a cable around is far from ideal. That's where battery cases come in. A battery case is an elegant solution for your prolonged battery life needs.





Battery cases don't add too much bulk to your phone and depending on the model, you can get a full second charge of your phone's battery. Plus, you don't have to carry the extra weight all the time. You can keep your battery case in your purse or backpack and put it on your phone only when you need that extra juice.





So, now that we've established the benefits of battery cases, let's look at some of the best ones available for Apple's iPhone 11 , 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max.









Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro Smart Battery Case





Apple has been making its own battery cases for a while and, of course, the iPhone 11 family gets a batch of their own. The Smart Battery Cases aren't the ones with the most capacity and they are a bit more expensive, but they have a few perks to compensate for that.





First are the quality materials being used, fitting for your premium iPhone. Then there's the dedicated camera button that lets you quickly open your camera app and take a picture. And lastly, the cases are wireless-charging compatible, meaning you can charge the case and your phone at the same time without the need of a cable or having to remove the case.





Buy Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 from:

Buy Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro from:

Buy Smart Battery Case for iPhone 11 Pro max from:









mophie iPhone 11, 11 Pro Juice Pack Access case





Mophie's iPhone 11 battery cases are a good alternative to Apple's own if you want to save some money. An advantage the mophie cases have is that they have a thicker and harder shell which gives your iPhone even better protection. Wireless charging is also on board and there are even tiny LED indicators to show you how much juice the battery case has left in it.





Buy mophie Juice Pack Access case for iPhone 11 from:

Buy mophie Juice Pack Access case for iPhone 11 Pro from:

Buy mophie Juice Pack Access case for iPhone 11 Pro Max from:





Pelican iPhone 11, 11 Pro Protector case with rechargeable battery pack





Pelican is a company know for its extremely tough cases for sensitive equipment. Making cases for iPhones is only logical. Their battery case for the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models comes with a unique twist. The battery part is separate and attaches to the case magnetically, charging your iPhone wirelessly. That means you only have to carry the extra weight when you need to, but the downside is, you also have to keep track of where the emergency pack is and not lose it. The battery is big enough to give you about 50% extra battery life, which should be enough for most of your needs.









Alpatronix iPhone 11, 11 Pro Battery Case





The Alpatronix cases are a great choice if you're looking for something more affordable. The iPhone 11 cases come with massive 5,000mAh batteries which will more than double the battery life of your iPhone. Despite the humble price tag, these battery cases can also be charged wirelessly with any Qi compatible wireless charger. Of course, the case also offers hefty protection as well.











