Apple's behind-the-scenes video of the Super Bowl halftime show recorded by iPhone 15 Pro line

Xiaolong added, "The ability to swap between lenses (Wide, Ultra Wide, Telephoto) quickly without additional equipment is an efficient advantage for schedule-intensive shooting situations. The unobtrusive nature of an iPhone can help capture more natural and spontaneous shots. The size and flexibility of iPhone allows for capturing footage from unique angles and tight spaces where traditional cameras wouldn’t fit. For example the throne shot of Usher and the piano shot of Alicia Keys."

Director Mike Carson said, "This was a game-changer, especially with so many uncontrollable lighting scenarios, given our docu-style approach. We were able to retain so much visual information and data with the amount of dynamic range we had, and Log was paramount in that. I was blown away in the color session by the final image. Overall, it was great. As a director who also likes to be hands-on, I especially had fun being able to just pick up a camera and shoot without having to overthink about gear, and I could focus on what was in my frame and the overall story and emotion I wanted to evoke. The learning curve was small."Carson further remarked, "As someone who just loves creating, regardless of scale or medium, seeing the results of what we shot has definitely inspired me to pick up iPhone and just shoot, so I’m excited to keep exploring the possibilities and embedding iPhone into my process."