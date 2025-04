Before the M5 drops, Apple wants you to fall for the MacBook Pro M4 again

Video credit – Apple

Now, as mentioned earlier, Apple is getting ready to launch the M5 chip in the MacBook Pro lineup , likely sticking to its usual yearly refresh schedule. The M5 is expected to bring better multitasking, faster overall performance and even longer battery life. Still, unless you really need that extra power for demanding tasks, upgrading from an M4, M3 or even an M2 MacBook Pro might not be worth it.The real game-changer is expected with next year’s M6 chip. Apple is reportedly already working on it, and it might come with Apple’s own modem built in. That could mean better efficiency, stronger connectivity, and even more battery life. A full MacBook Pro redesign is also rumored to arrive alongside the M6, so that might be the one to wait for.