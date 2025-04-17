Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Before the M5 drops, Apple wants you to fall for the MacBook Pro M4 again

By
Apple recently completed its switch to the M4 chip across the MacBook lineup with the launch of the MacBook Air M4. But don’t think the company’s taking a break – it is already prepping for the next-gen MacBook Pro with the M5 chip, expected to debut this fall.

However, there is still plenty of time until then and in the meantime, Apple isn’t letting the spotlight drift too far from the current MacBook Pro. The company just dropped two new ads putting the focus back on its premium laptops, showing off standout features like the nano-texture display option and that impressive long battery life.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models offer a nano-texture display option that helps cut down on glare, whether you are out in the sun or working under bright indoor lights. The tech behind it is pretty wild – Apple etches the glass at a nanometer level to scatter light and reduce reflections. That premium touch, though, will cost you an extra $150.

Video credit – Apple

In another new ad, Apple highlights just how long the MacBook Pro’s battery can last. It shows a guy who loses his charger but doesn’t even notice because his laptop keeps going. With the M4 chip, the MacBook Pro can hit up to 24 hours of video streaming or 16 hours of web browsing – making it the Mac with the longest battery life yet.

Video credit – Apple

These two new Apple ads clearly seem geared toward bringing in fresh users rather than convincing current MacBook owners to upgrade to the M4 models. Why? Because both ads direct viewers to Apple’s “Mac Does That” website – a page specifically designed to show newcomers what Mac is all about.


Now, as mentioned earlier, Apple is getting ready to launch the M5 chip in the MacBook Pro lineup, likely sticking to its usual yearly refresh schedule. The M5 is expected to bring better multitasking, faster overall performance and even longer battery life. Still, unless you really need that extra power for demanding tasks, upgrading from an M4, M3 or even an M2 MacBook Pro might not be worth it.

The real game-changer is expected with next year’s M6 chip. Apple is reportedly already working on it, and it might come with Apple’s own modem built in. That could mean better efficiency, stronger connectivity, and even more battery life. A full MacBook Pro redesign is also rumored to arrive alongside the M6, so that might be the one to wait for.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
