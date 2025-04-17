Before the M5 drops, Apple wants you to fall for the MacBook Pro M4 again
Apple recently completed its switch to the M4 chip across the MacBook lineup with the launch of the MacBook Air M4. But don’t think the company’s taking a break – it is already prepping for the next-gen MacBook Pro with the M5 chip, expected to debut this fall.
However, there is still plenty of time until then and in the meantime, Apple isn’t letting the spotlight drift too far from the current MacBook Pro. The company just dropped two new ads putting the focus back on its premium laptops, showing off standout features like the nano-texture display option and that impressive long battery life.
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models offer a nano-texture display option that helps cut down on glare, whether you are out in the sun or working under bright indoor lights. The tech behind it is pretty wild – Apple etches the glass at a nanometer level to scatter light and reduce reflections. That premium touch, though, will cost you an extra $150.
Video credit – Apple
In another new ad, Apple highlights just how long the MacBook Pro’s battery can last. It shows a guy who loses his charger but doesn’t even notice because his laptop keeps going. With the M4 chip, the MacBook Pro can hit up to 24 hours of video streaming or 16 hours of web browsing – making it the Mac with the longest battery life yet.
Video credit – Apple
These two new Apple ads clearly seem geared toward bringing in fresh users rather than convincing current MacBook owners to upgrade to the M4 models. Why? Because both ads direct viewers to Apple’s “Mac Does That” website – a page specifically designed to show newcomers what Mac is all about.
