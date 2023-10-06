Snatch a pair of Beats Studio3 with a sweet discount from Amazon while you can





As self-respecting Beats headphones, the Beats Studio3 deliver incredible sound with a strong bass. Furthermore, since



Moreover, the headphones have an Apple W1 chip under the hood, which lets them pair with Apple devices quickly and easily. However, despite technically being an Apple product, the headphones are also compatible with Android phones, so don't worry Android fans, you will be able to use your stylish Beats Studio3 with your trusty smartphone.



Of course, a nice pair of headphones must also come with incredible battery life, and we are happy to tell you that the Beats Studio3 have amazing battery life. They offer up to 22 hours of playback time with ANC turned on. However, turn the ANC off and the listening time increases to up to 40 hours, which is pretty awesome. Additionally, the headphones come with Beats' Fast Fuel charging, which allows you to enjoy 3 hours of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.



Beats headphones are among the best on the market, and right now you can snatch a pair of Beats headphones with a sweet discount from Amazon.At the moment, the retailer is offering the awesome Beats Studio3 Defiant Black-Red color for 27% off their price, which will translate into nice savings of $96 if you take advantage of this deal and snatch a pair from Amazon right now. We should note that the Midnight Black option is also off its price but at a lower $58 discount.