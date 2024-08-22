Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Beats Studio Pro finally supports Audio Sharing thanks to a new firmware

By
0comments
Beats Studio Pro finally supports Audio Sharing thanks to a new firmware
Earlier this summer, Beats by Dre dropped its new over-the-ear headphones, the Beats Studio Pro. These headphones come with a sleek design, impressive battery life, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. However, despite being a feature on Beats hardware since 2019, Audio Sharing wasn’t part of the Beats Studio Pro’s initial feature set. That’s changed now, thanks to a recent firmware update from Beats.

Beats Studio Pro gets a new firmware update


Beats by Dre, part of Apple, started rolling out a new firmware update for the Beats Studio Pro that finally adds Audio Sharing to the headphones. With firmware build 2C301, users can now pair two compatible headphones and share whatever they’re listening to with a friend.

The update will automatically download and install on the over-ear headphones while you’re using them. There’s no option to manually update the firmware.

The Beats Studio Pro comes with leather cushions for added comfort and durability. With metal sliders, the headphones allow for a wide range of adjustments, ensuring a snug fit for all-day listening. Plus, the foldable design makes them easy to toss in your bag. You can choose from four colors:

  • Black
  • Deep Brown
  • Navy
  • Sandstone

Priced at $349.99, I think they deliver excellent value for their specs and quality, much like the AirPods Max.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Beats by Dre

However, unlike the AirPods Max, the Beats Studio Pro isn’t just for iOS users; it works smoothly with Android devices, too. And I think that with the addition of Audio Sharing, these headphones are even more impressive. After all, whether it’s a song, a podcast, or a movie – some experiences are better when shared, right?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless