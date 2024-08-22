Beats Studio Pro finally supports Audio Sharing thanks to a new firmware
Earlier this summer, Beats by Dre dropped its new over-the-ear headphones, the Beats Studio Pro. These headphones come with a sleek design, impressive battery life, and Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. However, despite being a feature on Beats hardware since 2019, Audio Sharing wasn’t part of the Beats Studio Pro’s initial feature set. That’s changed now, thanks to a recent firmware update from Beats.
Beats by Dre, part of Apple, started rolling out a new firmware update for the Beats Studio Pro that finally adds Audio Sharing to the headphones. With firmware build 2C301, users can now pair two compatible headphones and share whatever they’re listening to with a friend.
The Beats Studio Pro comes with leather cushions for added comfort and durability. With metal sliders, the headphones allow for a wide range of adjustments, ensuring a snug fit for all-day listening. Plus, the foldable design makes them easy to toss in your bag. You can choose from four colors:
Beats Studio Pro gets a new firmware update
The update will automatically download and install on the over-ear headphones while you’re using them. There’s no option to manually update the firmware.
- Black
- Deep Brown
- Navy
- Sandstone
Priced at $349.99, I think they deliver excellent value for their specs and quality, much like the AirPods Max.
Video credit – Beats by Dre
However, unlike the AirPods Max, the Beats Studio Pro isn’t just for iOS users; it works smoothly with Android devices, too. And I think that with the addition of Audio Sharing, these headphones are even more impressive. After all, whether it’s a song, a podcast, or a movie – some experiences are better when shared, right?
