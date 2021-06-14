$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Accessories Deals Audio

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are a bargain on Walmart today; Better hurry up

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 14, 2021, 8:30 AM
Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are a bargain on Walmart today; Better hurry up
The Beats Solo Pro noise cancelling headphones are now a bargain at Walmart, with a price of $149. This is a massive 50% discount from their original price of $299.95.

This great offer on the Apple H1 powered Beats headphones is for all colors, which include: Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue, Gray, Ivory and Red.

The Beats Solo Pro headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), which is a necessity for a pair of headphones at this price. They also have transparency mode, helping you stay aware of your surroundings on busy streets. Inside the Beats Solo Pro is the Apple H1 chip, which offers better connectivity, together with Bluetooth Class 1 for better range.

The Beats Solo Pro are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but they are mostly meant to be used within the Apple ecosystem. They pair easily with an iPhone or iPad, support hands-free Siri, and charge via Lightning. Note that these headphones do not have a headphone jack and are meant to be used only by Bluetooth.

The battery of the Beats Solo Pro lasts up to 22 hours of playback time with ANC on and up to 40 hours with it off. The premium headphones also turn on and off automatically when you unfold and fold them.

If you’re an iPhone user looking for high-quality wireless headphones, you should hurry up before Walmart’s deal on the Solo Pro goes out of stock or expires.

