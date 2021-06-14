Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are a bargain on Walmart today; Better hurry up
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This great offer on the Apple H1 powered Beats headphones is for all colors, which include: Black, Dark Blue, Light Blue, Gray, Ivory and Red.
The Beats Solo Pro are compatible with both iOS and Android devices, but they are mostly meant to be used within the Apple ecosystem. They pair easily with an iPhone or iPad, support hands-free Siri, and charge via Lightning. Note that these headphones do not have a headphone jack and are meant to be used only by Bluetooth.
If you’re an iPhone user looking for high-quality wireless headphones, you should hurry up before Walmart’s deal on the Solo Pro goes out of stock or expires.
