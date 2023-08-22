Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

This hot deal makes the Beats PowerBeats Pro a tempting purchase right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A hot deal makes the Beats PowerBeats Pro a tempting purchase right now
Wouldn’t it be fantastic to listen to your favorite jams undisturbed while working out, with no fear of the earbuds falling from your ears? The Beats PowerBeats Pro make it possible. Oh, and by the way, they’re now handsomely discounted at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, allowing you to grab them for under $130.

Considering those have a regular price tag of $249.99 attached to them, they may easily catch your attention at an incredible $120 off. Incidentally, Amazon has also thrown a deal on these top-notch earbuds. However, they’re nowhere as cheap there as they are at Woot, offered with a humbler 20% discount.

Scoop up a new pair of Beats PowerBeats Pro at Woot and save 48%

The high-quality Beats PowerBeats Pro are once again available at an incredible price on Woot. The Amazon-owned retailer currently sells a new pair of these workout earbuds with a whopping 48% discount. The product is offered with a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty. Get them today and save big!
$120 off (48%)
$129 95
$249 99
Buy at Woot

The Beats PowerBeats Pro are 20% off at Amazon right now

The Beats PowerBeats Pro are 20% off at Amazon right now. Both the Ivory and Black color variants are available with the same discount. The earbuds in the Navy are in very limited quantities. Get them now and enjoy your savings.
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


If you decide to maximize your savings by purchasing a new pair of Beats earbuds at Woot, keep in mind that the deal will last for just another ten days or until sold out. And here are our two cents: given the incredible markdown of 48%, we believe it’s unlikely that supplies will last too long. So, if you really want to get it at a bargain price, we suggest you act quickly.

These earbuds are perfect for working out. Thanks to their ergonomic design and ear hooks that hold them firmly in place, they’ll stay snuggled in your ears and won’t damage when you break a sweat. They come with four different ear tip size options, ensuring a truly comfortable fit.

Delivering a powerful and balanced sound, these bad boys give you quite some value for money, especially at this fantastic price. They come with Class 1 Bluetooth to make sure there’ll be fewer dropouts. Of course, you can also navigate phone calls via user-friendly and intuitive controls.

Amazingly, the Beats earbuds feature Apple’s integrated H1 headphone chip. It makes connecting them to your Apple phone or tablet easy as it goes. Don’t worry if you’re an Android user, for the Beats PowerBeats Pro work perfectly well with Android devices.

Back when they came out, they blew away the competition by offering an unbelievable nine hours of undisturbed playtime on a single charge. And if you store them in your charging case between listening sessions, you can get up to 24 hours of total playtime.

While these earbuds probably won’t be your top option at their regular price, primarily due to the somewhat advanced age, they might be tempting for those seeking great workout earbuds at a bargain right now.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless