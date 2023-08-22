This hot deal makes the Beats PowerBeats Pro a tempting purchase right now
Wouldn’t it be fantastic to listen to your favorite jams undisturbed while working out, with no fear of the earbuds falling from your ears? The Beats PowerBeats Pro make it possible. Oh, and by the way, they’re now handsomely discounted at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, allowing you to grab them for under $130.
If you decide to maximize your savings by purchasing a new pair of Beats earbuds at Woot, keep in mind that the deal will last for just another ten days or until sold out. And here are our two cents: given the incredible markdown of 48%, we believe it’s unlikely that supplies will last too long. So, if you really want to get it at a bargain price, we suggest you act quickly.
Delivering a powerful and balanced sound, these bad boys give you quite some value for money, especially at this fantastic price. They come with Class 1 Bluetooth to make sure there’ll be fewer dropouts. Of course, you can also navigate phone calls via user-friendly and intuitive controls.
Amazingly, the Beats earbuds feature Apple’s integrated H1 headphone chip. It makes connecting them to your Apple phone or tablet easy as it goes. Don’t worry if you’re an Android user, for the Beats PowerBeats Pro work perfectly well with Android devices.
Back when they came out, they blew away the competition by offering an unbelievable nine hours of undisturbed playtime on a single charge. And if you store them in your charging case between listening sessions, you can get up to 24 hours of total playtime.
Considering those have a regular price tag of $249.99 attached to them, they may easily catch your attention at an incredible $120 off. Incidentally, Amazon has also thrown a deal on these top-notch earbuds. However, they’re nowhere as cheap there as they are at Woot, offered with a humbler 20% discount.
These earbuds are perfect for working out. Thanks to their ergonomic design and ear hooks that hold them firmly in place, they’ll stay snuggled in your ears and won’t damage when you break a sweat. They come with four different ear tip size options, ensuring a truly comfortable fit.
While these earbuds probably won’t be your top option at their regular price, primarily due to the somewhat advanced age, they might be tempting for those seeking great workout earbuds at a bargain right now.
