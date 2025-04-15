Beats just launched colorful charging cables, and they’re more fun than Apple’s





A first-party USB-A to USB-C solution—finally









Here’s a quick look at all available options:

USB-C to USB-C (5ft) – All four colors

USB-A to USB-C (5ft) – Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Rapid Red

USB-C to Lightning (5ft) – Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Rapid Red

USB-C to USB-C 2-pack (5ft) – Bolt Black only

USB-A to USB-C 2-pack (5ft) – Bolt Black only

USB-C to USB-C (8in) – Bolt Black only

USB-A to USB-C (8in) – Bolt Black only

This launch also fills a longstanding gap in Apple's own cable lineup. Despite transitioning to USB-C across its product range over the last decade, Apple never released a branded USB-A to USB-C cable. With Beats now offering one, users finally have a first-party solution without turning to adapters or dongles.





The added style and functional durability of Beats’ cables could appeal to users looking for something more expressive without venturing into boutique pricing territory. Although, these are just cables we are talking about here...