Beats just launched colorful charging cables, and they’re more fun than Apple’s
Up Next:
Beats launches new premium charging cables called Beats Cables that combine vibrant colors with a durable woven design. The Apple-owned brand introduces stylish everyday accessories while offering consumers a selection of premium cables that differ from Apple's standard white and black cable options.
Beats is also offering the cables in two lengths: a standard 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) option for everyday use, and a compact 20cm (8-inch) version ideal for portability or travel.
Orders are now live on Apple and Beats websites, with in-store availability beginning April 17. For users who want a durable, visually distinctive cable that’s still backed by Apple, the new Beats lineup adds a long-overdue splash of color to a previously monochrome accessory shelf.
Beats Cables feature tangle-free braided sleeves for that extra premium feel and resistance to fraying. The cables keep true to Apple's accessory standards for performance, but differentiate themselves through the Beats style and logo.
Colorful and customizable
Finally, some variety. | Image credit – Beats and Apple
Unlike Apple’s typically minimalist options, Beats Cables are available in four vivid color options (although we would have liked to see more):
- Bolt Black
- Surge Stone
- Nitro Navy
- Rapid Red
These new hues make it easier for users to match their cables with their Beats by Dre hardware or add a pop of personality to their setups. You can choose between the following options:
- USB-C to USB-C
- USB-A to USB-C
- USB-C to Lightning
Beats is also offering the cables in two lengths: a standard 1.5-meter (4.9-foot) option for everyday use, and a compact 20cm (8-inch) version ideal for portability or travel.
Prices begin at $18.99 for a single cable and go up to $34.99 for two-packs, depending on the connector type and length.
A first-party USB-A to USB-C solution—finally
This launch also fills a longstanding gap in Apple’s own cable lineup. Despite transitioning to USB-C across its product range over the last decade, Apple never released a branded USB-A to USB-C cable. With Beats now offering one, users finally have a first-party solution without turning to adapters or dongles.
Here’s a quick look at all available options:
Here’s a quick look at all available options:
- USB-C to USB-C (5ft) – All four colors
- USB-A to USB-C (5ft) – Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Rapid Red
- USB-C to Lightning (5ft) – Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Rapid Red
- USB-C to USB-C 2-pack (5ft) – Bolt Black only
- USB-A to USB-C 2-pack (5ft) – Bolt Black only
- USB-C to USB-C (8in) – Bolt Black only
- USB-A to USB-C (8in) – Bolt Black only
- USB-C to Lightning (8in) – Bolt Black only
The added style and functional durability of Beats’ cables could appeal to users looking for something more expressive without venturing into boutique pricing territory. Although, these are just cables we are talking about here...
Orders are now live on Apple and Beats websites, with in-store availability beginning April 17. For users who want a durable, visually distinctive cable that’s still backed by Apple, the new Beats lineup adds a long-overdue splash of color to a previously monochrome accessory shelf.
Things that are NOT allowed: