Get the Beats Flex with Apple's W1 chip for just under $40!

What color variants you ask? You can get the Apple W1-equipped Beats Flex earbuds in Yuzu Yellow, Smoke Grey, and Flame Blue. But it is not all looks that these little guys have going for them, they are also quite practical!





The Beats Flex earbuds in a nutshell





For starters, even though this is a model that released back in 2020, the Beats Flex are still a great option when it comes to connectivity, design, and features. They offer sound quality that fits perfectly with those who enjoy bass-heavy music, but also have well-defined upper-mid frequencies which helps with hearing vocals more clearly.





One thing to keep in min with audio quality is that it is easily affected by how much the earbuds can isolate the outside noises, which the Beats Flex are not that good at. The sound they produce is above average for the price, but that quickly goes out the window if you are not in a somewhat quiet environment.





The Beats Flex can last about 12 hours according to Apple, but expect the numbers to be slightly lower than that — morel like 10 hours. Thankfully, you can charge these bad boys for 10 minutes and get 90-minutes worth of listening. A large part that allows for such quick charging is the USB-C port.





If you are looking for water-resistant earbuds however, these are not the ones for you, as there is no official IP rating related to them. That being said, there are other nifty features like how they pause the music when the two magnetically snap when placed close to each other. Of course, they resume playing once again when separated.

