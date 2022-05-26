Be on the lookout for this popular WhatsApp scam; it could get you in trouble

How to protect yourself from this scam?





Protect your privacy with ExpressVPN: Get ExpressVPN for iPhone, Android, Mac or PC (30-day money-back guarantee)

You should know that this method isn't exactly new and isn't specific to WhatsApp either. In the past, there have been similar attacks on other platforms as well. So whether you use WhatsApp or not, the above rules still apply. You should know that this method isn't exactly new and isn't specific to WhatsApp either. In the past, there have been similar attacks on other platforms as well. So whether you use WhatsApp or not, the above rules still apply.

There is a simple yet very dangerous scam that hackers currently use to bypass WhatsApp's security and hack your account. Asreported, scammers call their targets and ask them to dial a specific number, and if they do, hackers easily gain access to their WhatsApp accounts.As Rahul Sasi, the founder and CEO of CloudSEk — a contextual AI company that predicts cyber threats — revealed, hackers will try to convince you to dial 10-digit numbers starting with "**67* or *405*." Because phone numbers beginning with these digits are used by carriers all over the world, victims are less likely to suspect a scam and more likely to dial the number.If scammers trick you into calling such a phone, they will immediately gain access to the contacts on your account before you even realize that you have been hacked. After that, they usually extort you for money in exchange for your personal information.The best way to protect your personal information from such attacks is to turn on 2-step verification for your WhatsApp account and create a password or PIN to log in. Also, if an unfamiliar person requests that you dial an unknown number, stop and consider whether this is a scam.