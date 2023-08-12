Ruling by judge in appeals court paves the way for Apple to settle #batterygate class action suit







Each plaintiff is expected to receive approximately $65 now that a judge has cleared the way for Apple to make these payments. The judge removed the lone obstacle blocking the payments from being disseminated by denying the appeal of two iPhone owners who were blocking the release of the payouts by objecting to the terms of the settlement. According to SiliconValley.com (via AppleInsider ), now that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has issued this ruling, the class action settlement can proceed.





The lawyer representing the iPhone owners, Tyson Redenbarger, said that 3 million claims were received. The $65 payout that each plaintiff will receive is just an estimate and the final figure will be based on the actual number of valid claims received. Redenbarger said that some claims are still being assessed. Even though Apple agreed to pay $310 million to $500 million to plaintiffs, the company still denied any wrongdoing on its part.













For example, when I first booted up my iPhone 11 Pro Max for the first time, the maximum capacity on the Battery Health & Charging page was 100%. After all of these years, the capacity is down to 83%. If that figure drops below 80%, I will receive a message that says, "Your battery's health is significantly degraded. An Apple Authorized Service Provider can replace the battery to restore full performance and capacity."



