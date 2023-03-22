Beta version of Google Messages app reveals that Bard integration is coming
After allowing some Google Account subscribers to test out its conversational AI chatbot Bard yesterday, we now know at least one place where Google hopes to use Bard. 9to5Google discovered that the latest Beta version of Google Messages includes the sparkly Bard/Google AI icon on the text field to the left of the emoji icon. Eventually, it would seem that Google will allow users to respond to a message using an AI-generated response. Users will still have to press the send button for the response to be sent.
Right now pressing the Bard/AI icon will result in the appearance of (TODO!) in the text field. Obviously the feature has a long way to go before it is ready for prime time which is when it should replace the Smart Reply model that suggests short answers based on the context of a conversation. Using Bard or another Google AI platform, users might get a longer, more in-depth response to send.
A Beta version of Google Messages shows that Bard or another Google AI platform will be integrated with Google Messages
If you're interested in trying Bard, you can sign up to join the waitlist by going to bard.google.com and following the directions. Once you get approved, that is the web address that you will use to access the AI chatbot.
We have a feeling that Google has much more to show and tell us about Bard and will do so on May 10th when it will hold its Google I/O annual developer conference. That is when we should hear more about Android 14, the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Watch 2, and the Pixel Fold. Considering the pressure that Google must be under with the New Bing beginning to get some traction following the integration of ChatGPT, we are sure to see Google mention its conversational AI chatbot during the event.
If you want to catch the Google I/O 2023 keynote and the individual sessions, you'll need to register by tapping on this link and pressing the Register button under the FAQ heading.
