Beta version of Google Messages app reveals that Bard integration is coming

After allowing some Google Account subscribers to test out its conversational AI chatbot Bard yesterday, we now know at least one place where Google hopes to use Bard. 9to5Google discovered that the latest Beta version of Google Messages includes the sparkly Bard/Google AI icon on the text field to the left of the emoji icon. Eventually, it would seem that Google will allow users to respond to a message using an AI-generated response. Users will still have to press the send button for the response to be sent.





Right now pressing the Bard/AI icon will result in the appearance of (TODO!) in the text field. Obviously the feature has a long way to go before it is ready for prime time which is when it should replace the Smart Reply model that suggests short answers based on the context of a conversation. Using Bard or another Google AI platform, users might get a longer, more in-depth response to send.









If you're interested in trying Bard, you can sign up to join the waitlist by going to bard.google.com and following the directions. Once you get approved, that is the web address that you will use to access the AI chatbot.







