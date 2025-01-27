Save 53% on the superb Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) speaker with this epic deal

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation): Now $160 OFF! $139 99 $299 99 $160 off (53%) Get the superb Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) for a whopping $160 off at Woot. The speaker offers top-quality sound, has a built-in mic and Amazon Alexa support, and packs great durability. It's a true bargain at its current price, so act fast and save big on one now! Buy at Woot

Bluetooth speaker

As expected from Bang & Olufsen, the Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) delivers top-quality sound that you can fine-tune to your liking using the EQ in the Bang & Olufsen app. It also boasts an impressive IP67 dust and water resistance rating, providing full dust protection and water resistance up to 3 feet for 30 minutes. Plus, its compact design, lightweight build, and convenient leather strap make it easy to carry wherever you go.To top it off, the Beosound A1 offers impressive battery life, delivering up to 18 hours of listening time even at high volumes. It also features a built-in microphone and supports Amazon Alexa, allowing you to control playback with your voice.All in all, the Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd Generation) is a true bargain right now! So, don't waste time! Tap the offer button in this article and score an incredible Bang & Olufsenat a great price now while the offer is still up for grabs!