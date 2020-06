Baby thinks that she's Amazon's digital assistant (Video)

Are digital assistants taking over the world? Apple's Siri, Google Assistant , and Amazon's Alexa keep appearing on more devices waiting for you to give them a task to do ranging from repeating today's weather forecast to setting an alarm or turning the thermostat up. Think about the number of times each day you call out "Hey Siri," or "O.K. Google ." Why, an impressionable baby might get the wrong idea about his/her name.

And according to the New York Post , that's exactly what happened to 11-month old Emily. Starting when she was five months old, her parents would call "Alexa" to awaken the digital assistant on their Amazon Echo smart speaker. And a video shows the results. While pushing her daughter who is sitting in a stroller, Emily's mom tries to get her daughter's attention by calling her name but the baby doesn't respond. Once the mother calls her Alexa, the baby snaps to attention. Jerking her head quickly, the her gaze is laser-focused on her mother. "No, your name's Emily, not Alexa," Mom says.