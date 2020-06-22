Amazon

Baby thinks that she's Amazon's digital assistant (Video)

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 22, 2020, 10:36 AM
Baby thinks that she's Amazon's digital assistant (Video)
Are digital assistants taking over the world? Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon's Alexa keep appearing on more devices waiting for you to give them a task to do ranging from repeating today's weather forecast to setting an alarm or turning the thermostat up. Think about the number of times each day you call out "Hey Siri," or "O.K. Google." Why, an impressionable baby might get the wrong idea about his/her name.

Would you name your kid Google Assistant?


And according to the New York Post, that's exactly what happened to 11-month old Emily. Starting when she was five months old, her parents would call "Alexa" to awaken the digital assistant on their Amazon Echo smart speaker. And a video shows the results. While pushing her daughter who is sitting in a stroller, Emily's mom tries to get her daughter's attention by calling her name but the baby doesn't respond. Once the mother calls her Alexa, the baby snaps to attention. Jerking her head quickly, the her gaze is laser-focused on her mother. "No, your name's Emily, not Alexa," Mom says.


Back in October, we passed along the results of a test conducted by Perficient which showed that if your life depended on getting a correct answer from your digital helper, Google Assistant is the one you should choose. 90% of the questions thrown at it were answered "fully and correctly." Siri was correct 70% of the time and Alexa just passed by answering 67% of the questions correctly. But you do see the problem here, right? Who wants to name their kid Google Assistant.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple's WWDC 2020: what to expect and how to watch
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review
Popular stories
Motorola Edge Plus battery life test complete: one of the best around

Popular stories

Popular stories
Former Google CEO reveals the real reason why the U.S. attacks Huawei
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods Pro are awfully cheap on Amazon, but act quickly
Popular stories
If you hurry, the unlocked OnePlus 8 Pro 5G can finally be yours
Popular stories
Slow-motion video shows the Apple Watch protecting its circuits from water damage
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 is the culmination of Samsung's strategic errors
Popular stories
Samsung's 'standard' Galaxy Note 20 5G may end up cutting one too many display corners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless