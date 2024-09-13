Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Score huge savings at Samsung's store
The 1TB Z Fold 6 is up for grabs with huge discounts, as well as the Flip 6, S24 Ultra, Tab S9, and more.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Australia wants to slam X, Facebook with whooping fines: Elon Musk reacts with a single word

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
A phone with the X social media platform logo on a neon red and blue background.
X boss Elon Musk criticized Australia's government on Friday, calling them "fascists" over their proposed legislation aimed at fining social media companies that fail to control the spread of misinformation.

The Labor government introduced the bill on Thursday, which could see internet platforms fined up to 5% of their global revenue if they allow misinformation to proliferate. This legislation aligns with broader global efforts to regulate large tech firms.

The law would compel tech companies to establish their own codes of conduct to combat misinformation, with oversight from a regulatory body. If companies do not comply, the regulator would set the standards and issue fines.

Musk, a vocal advocate of free speech, reacted with a single word: "Fascists":


In response, a spokesperson for Communications Minister Michelle Rowland stated that all companies operating in Australia are expected to adhere to Australian laws. "This bill improves the transparency and accountability of platforms for users and the Australian people", Rowland said.

Personally, I find it amusing that Australia of all places is so harsh on misinformation, given their actions in the 2020-2022 period.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Leaked photos bring T-Mobile's next big freebie to light
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
Here's how to score a free iPhone 16 Pro Max from Boost Mobile
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP

Latest News

The durable, bass-heavy Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is now deeply discounted at Best Buy
The durable, bass-heavy Sony SRS-XG300 speaker is now deeply discounted at Best Buy
Craig Federighi shares AI-generated Image Playground sample of his dog Bailey
Craig Federighi shares AI-generated Image Playground sample of his dog Bailey
New Apple videos highlight iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence features
New Apple videos highlight iPhone 16 Pro and Apple Intelligence features
Android 15 may integrate the 'Extra dim' feature into the brightness bar
Android 15 may integrate the 'Extra dim' feature into the brightness bar
You can now save $1,000 (!!!) on a top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with 5G and 2TB storage
You can now save $1,000 (!!!) on a top-of-the-line iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) with 5G and 2TB storage
Meta launches Thrive program to share signals about violating suicide content
Meta launches Thrive program to share signals about violating suicide content
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless