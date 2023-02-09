Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

AT&T launches new mobile hotspot to enjoy fast 5G speeds

AT&T Accessories 5G
@cosminvasile
AT&T launches new mobile hotspot to enjoy fast 5G speeds
AT&T has several mobile hotspots available for customers who need fast, reliable data speeds while on the go. The Nighthawk M6 Pro seems like the most advanced mobile hotspot the carrier offers right now, but that will change later today.

The Franklin A50 5G is the follow-up to AT&T’s previous mobile hotspot, Franklin A10, which is still available for purchase. The new mobile hotspot should offer fast and reliable connection with AT&T 5G for up to 20 devices.

It comes with a 2.4-inch color display and a massive, rechargeable 5,000 mAh battery, which isn’t something that all mobile hotspots have. For example, the Franklin A10 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery, while the more expensive Nighthawk M6 Pro does feature a large 5,000 mAh battery.

The newly introduced Franklin A50 mobile hotspot is powered by a Qualcomm X62 chipset, which can provide dual-band connectivity for up to 20 Wi-Fi enabled devices with international band support. This makes the Franklin A50 a less powerful mobile hotspot than the already available Nighthawk M6 Pro, which is equipped with a Qualcomm X65 chipset. The latter can provide connectivity to no less than 32 devices.

The Franklin A50 will be available beginning February 10 for $210. However, well qualified customers will be able to pick this one up on 0% APR 36-month installment plan for $5.84 per month. The mobile hotspot works very well with AT&T’s two new DataConnect plan options: 50GB for $55/month, and 100GB for $90/month after discounts.

As far as business customers go, those who’d like to get AT&T’s new mobile hotspot will be able to do so for $100 on a two-year service agreement. Also, in case you’re wondering, the Franklin A50 is FirstNet certified and compatible with AT&T Wireless Broadband.

The Franklin A50 seems like a solid addition to AT&T’s mobile hotspot portfolio, so if you’re in the market for such a 5G device, you’ll be able to get it starting February 10.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
The divisive Motorola Razr 5G is cheaper than ever before (no activation needed)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless