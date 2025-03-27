How AT&T keeps the Dallas Cowboys safe from cyber harm
Up Next:
We're living in strange times and cybersecurity is not something out of a Wachowski movie – cybersecurity is a growing concern for end users and businesses of all sizes. Especially those businesses, handling large amounts of sensitive data.
The Dallas Cowboys, for example, one of the most recognized sports teams, rely on AT&T's technology to secure their operations and ensure smooth connectivity across their network. AT&T Dynamic Defense is a cybersecurity solution integrated directly into the Cowboys' AT&T Dedicated Internet connection, providing real-time protection against online threats.
The Cowboys, like many organizations, face cybersecurity risks such as phishing attempts and denial-of-service attacks. With automated security controls, the system detects and prevents threats before they can cause damage.
One key advantage of AT&T Dynamic Defense is its seamless integration into existing infrastructure. Businesses don't need additional hardware or complex installations; the system can be set up in under 30 minutes with no downtime.
Cost efficiency is another important factor. While large organizations like the Cowboys have extensive resources, they also prioritize operational efficiency. AT&T Dynamic Defense offers robust security without the added expenses of standalone security software or additional equipment.
Protecting data and ensuring network security is critical and there's just no other way of putting it. AT&T Dynamic Defense provides a proactive approach to cybersecurity, allowing businesses to focus on their operations without worrying about emerging threats.
The Dallas Cowboys, for example, one of the most recognized sports teams, rely on AT&T's technology to secure their operations and ensure smooth connectivity across their network. AT&T Dynamic Defense is a cybersecurity solution integrated directly into the Cowboys' AT&T Dedicated Internet connection, providing real-time protection against online threats.
The Cowboys' headquarters, AT&T Stadium, and The Star training facility all depend on digital infrastructure for daily operations. From Wi-Fi access for thousands of fans to digital ticketing and mobile payments, secure and reliable connectivity is essential. AT&T Dynamic Defense helps safeguard these systems, preventing potential cyberattacks that could disrupt business operations or compromise sensitive information.
For businesses managing multiple locations and complex digital ecosystems, cybersecurity solutions need to be both effective and easy to implement. AT&T Dynamic Defense provides network-wide visibility, allowing businesses to monitor potential threats in real time, which is a must.
Image credit – AT&T
The Cowboys, like many organizations, face cybersecurity risks such as phishing attempts and denial-of-service attacks. With automated security controls, the system detects and prevents threats before they can cause damage.
One key advantage of AT&T Dynamic Defense is its seamless integration into existing infrastructure. Businesses don't need additional hardware or complex installations; the system can be set up in under 30 minutes with no downtime.
Cost efficiency is another important factor. While large organizations like the Cowboys have extensive resources, they also prioritize operational efficiency. AT&T Dynamic Defense offers robust security without the added expenses of standalone security software or additional equipment.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed: