Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

AT&T and Gorilla Glass maker strike deal to boost fiber network expansion

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T Wireless service
AT&T logo
Corning, known for the Gorilla Glass protecting many modern smartphones, has just extended its collaboration with AT&T. The two companies announced a new multi-year purchase agreement that will help the carrier boost its fiber network expansion.

The carrier is Corning’s largest customer with preferential volume status for the Gorilla Glass maker’s connectivity solutions. The agreement announced today is valued at more than $1 billion and it’s a continuation of the collaboration between AT&T and Corning.

We’ve built the nation’s fastest broadband network. This new multi-year agreement with Corning helps us to connect more households, communities, and businesses with the high-speed, reliable internet they need to thrive in a digital world,” said John Stankey, CEO of AT&T.

One of the largest fiber internet providers in the United States, AT&T plans to continue to expand its network to more regions across the country. In this regard, AT&T announced that it will use the latest additions to Corning’s Evolv portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Evolv FlexNAP with Multifiber Pushlok Technology.

By extending our longtime relationship with AT&T, we're helping bring the transformational benefits of fiber to more people and communities. We share a fundamental belief that the more people you connect, the more value you create. And optical fiber is bringing people together at an unprecedented scale,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and CEO, Corning Incorporated.

The deal with Corning is expected to help AT&T boost its network expansion and improve performance, while minimizing deployment costs.

When it comes to broadband subscriber growth, AT&T revealed recently it has passed 28.3 million consumer and business locations. The carrier confirms it remains on track to pass more than 30 million customers by the end of the next year.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
AT&T is down in parts of the U.S. along with Boost Mobile and Cricket Wireless
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile's CEO delivers the latest update on the $4.4 billion purchase of most of UScellular
T-Mobile's CEO delivers the latest update on the $4.4 billion purchase of most of UScellular

Latest News

With FCC approval, OnePlus 13 might debut globally sooner than expected
With FCC approval, OnePlus 13 might debut globally sooner than expected
Amazon sells the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for 18% off, making it an even sweeter choice
Amazon sells the Garmin Vivoactive 5 for 18% off, making it an even sweeter choice
Google Messages dual SIM RCS support sees wider rollout in beta
Google Messages dual SIM RCS support sees wider rollout in beta
Meta reportedly eyes its own search engine to break free from Google and Microsoft
Meta reportedly eyes its own search engine to break free from Google and Microsoft
YouTube Music 'Speed dial' now widely rolling out on Android and iOS
YouTube Music 'Speed dial' now widely rolling out on Android and iOS
TikTok's ByteDance founder is now the richest in China, Xiaomi's Lei Jun is also doing extremely well
TikTok's ByteDance founder is now the richest in China, Xiaomi's Lei Jun is also doing extremely well
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless