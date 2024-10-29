AT&T and Gorilla Glass maker strike deal to boost fiber network expansion
Corning, known for the Gorilla Glass protecting many modern smartphones, has just extended its collaboration with AT&T. The two companies announced a new multi-year purchase agreement that will help the carrier boost its fiber network expansion.
The carrier is Corning’s largest customer with preferential volume status for the Gorilla Glass maker’s connectivity solutions. The agreement announced today is valued at more than $1 billion and it’s a continuation of the collaboration between AT&T and Corning.
One of the largest fiber internet providers in the United States, AT&T plans to continue to expand its network to more regions across the country. In this regard, AT&T announced that it will use the latest additions to Corning’s Evolv portfolio of connectivity solutions, including Evolv FlexNAP with Multifiber Pushlok Technology.
The deal with Corning is expected to help AT&T boost its network expansion and improve performance, while minimizing deployment costs.
When it comes to broadband subscriber growth, AT&T revealed recently it has passed 28.3 million consumer and business locations. The carrier confirms it remains on track to pass more than 30 million customers by the end of the next year.
“We’ve built the nation’s fastest broadband network. This new multi-year agreement with Corning helps us to connect more households, communities, and businesses with the high-speed, reliable internet they need to thrive in a digital world,” said John Stankey, CEO of AT&T.
“By extending our longtime relationship with AT&T, we're helping bring the transformational benefits of fiber to more people and communities. We share a fundamental belief that the more people you connect, the more value you create. And optical fiber is bringing people together at an unprecedented scale,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and CEO, Corning Incorporated.
