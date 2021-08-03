DirecTV no longer operates under AT&T as spinoff process is completed

DirecTV no longer operates under AT&T as spinoff process is completed0
Back in February, AT&T confirmed it has reached an agreement with private equity firm TPG for the sale of 30% of its video streaming business. Under the agreement, AT&T will hold 70% of a new company, which was referred to as New DirecTV, while TPG will own 30%.
AT&T received $7.1 billion in cash for the 30% of the video streaming business and transferred approximately $195 million of video business debt. TPG contributed $1.8 billion in cash to DirecTV in exchange for preferred units and 30% interest in common units of the new company.
DirecTV had more than 15 million premium video subscribers at the end of the second quarter of 2021, but the new company hopes to grow the number in the coming months.