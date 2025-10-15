Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Apple's new M5 iPad Pro looks familiar – until you see what's inside

whatev
whatev
Arena Master
• 2d ago

All that power for nothing, I'm staying with my M4 iPad Pro which is still an overkill for the disappointing apple intelligence which apple needs to fix asap, they should focus on that rather than releasing devices that are pretty much the same as last year's with internal incremental upgrades

houseofcortez
houseofcortez
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

It’s like buying a super car with a governor on the horsepower …what a waste

chris_ccy07
chris_ccy07
Arena Apprentice
• 1d agoedited

You know this year's upgrades is gonna be incremental when even the stock wallpaper of the M5 iPad pro is the same as last year's M4 iPad pro on Apple's website.


Literally no difference.

TypicalGeek
TypicalGeek
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

I'm excited for Mac Mini M5 Pro. Hopefully they give it more GPU core.

johnayl
johnayl
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

You make a solid point. Apple’s been putting a lot of power under the hood lately, but without fully unlocking it through real AI or software improvements, it feels like wasted potential. The M4 iPad Pro is already insanely capable — most users can’t even push it to its limits. Apple Intelligence still feels half-baked and region-limited, so focusing on refining that experience before launching “new” hardware would make a lot more sense. Right now, it’s like we’re getting faster engines with nowhere to drive them.

johnayl
johnayl
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago
↵johnayl said:

You make a solid point. Apple’s been putting a lot of power under the hood lately, but without fully unlocking it through real AI or software improvements, it feels like wasted potential. The M4 iPad Pro is already insanely capable — most users can’t even push it to its limits. Apple Intelligence still feels half-baked and region-limited, so focusing on refining that experience before launching “new” hardware would make a lot more sense. Right now, it’s like we’re getting faster engines with nowhere to drive them.

Good job keep it up.

