Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Apple's new M5 iPad Pro looks familiar – until you see what's inside General Iskra Petrova • Published: Oct 15, 2025, 11:51 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. whatev Arena Master • 2d ago ... All that power for nothing, I'm staying with my M4 iPad Pro which is still an overkill for the disappointing apple intelligence which apple needs to fix asap, they should focus on that rather than releasing devices that are pretty much the same as last year's with internal incremental upgrades Like 1 Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... It’s like buying a super car with a governor on the horsepower …what a waste Like Reactions All Quote chris_ccy07 Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ... You know this year's upgrades is gonna be incremental when even the stock wallpaper of the M5 iPad pro is the same as last year's M4 iPad pro on Apple's website.Literally no difference. Like Reactions All Quote TypicalGeek Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... I'm excited for Mac Mini M5 Pro. Hopefully they give it more GPU core. Like Reactions All Quote johnayl Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... You make a solid point. Apple’s been putting a lot of power under the hood lately, but without fully unlocking it through real AI or software improvements, it feels like wasted potential. The M4 iPad Pro is already insanely capable — most users can’t even push it to its limits. Apple Intelligence still feels half-baked and region-limited, so focusing on refining that experience before launching “new” hardware would make a lot more sense. Right now, it’s like we’re getting faster engines with nowhere to drive them. Like Reactions All Quote johnayl Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ↵johnayl said: You make a solid point. Apple’s been putting a lot of power under the hood lately, but without fully unlocking it through real AI or software improvements, it feels like wasted potential. The M4 iPad Pro is already insanely capable — most users can’t even push it to its limits. Apple Intelligence still feels half-baked and region-limited, so focusing on refining that experience before launching “new” hardware would make a lot more sense. Right now, it’s like we’re getting faster engines with nowhere to drive them. ... Good job keep it up. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
You make a solid point. Apple’s been putting a lot of power under the hood lately, but without fully unlocking it through real AI or software improvements, it feels like wasted potential. The M4 iPad Pro is already insanely capable — most users can’t even push it to its limits. Apple Intelligence still feels half-baked and region-limited, so focusing on refining that experience before launching “new” hardware would make a lot more sense. Right now, it’s like we’re getting faster engines with nowhere to drive them.