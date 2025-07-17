AT&T, Verizon breach mastermind "kiberphant0m" pleads guilty to cybercrime charges

AT&T

– Allison Nixon, chief research officer at Unit 221B for CyberScoop, July 2025

According to investigators, Wagenius and his accomplices sought to defraud at least 10 organizations by stealing login credentials and exploiting network access. Court documents show that in November, he attempted to extort $500,000 from a major telecommunications company by threatening to release sensitive call data belonging to high-ranking officials.Authorities said that the stolen information included phone and text records obtained through breaches of cloud environments such as Snowflake.confirmed in July that its Snowflake environment was compromised in April, leading to the theft of six months' worth of call and text data affecting nearly all of its customers.Two alleged co-conspirators, Connor Moucka and John Binns, were indicted in November for similar crimes involving breaches of multiple organizations' cloud systems. Moucka, a Canadian national, agreed to extradition to the United States earlier this year to face 20 federal charges tied to attacks that impacted as many as 165 Snowflake customers.Investigators who examined Wagenius' devices discovered thousands of stolen identification documents and substantial cryptocurrency holdings, suggesting the proceeds of multiple fraud schemes. Officials believe the group attempted to extort at least $1 million and sold portions of the stolen data to fund additional criminal activity, including SIM-swapping operations.