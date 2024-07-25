Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Here's why the massive AT&T outage happened

By
0comments
Here's what caused the AT&T outage that blocked 92 million phone calls (plus 25,000 attempts to reac
February 22, 2024: do you remember that date? That's when a massive AT&T outage caused the following to happen in the 12 hours that it lasted:

  • More than 125 million devices were affected;
  • More than 92 million voice calls were blocked;
  • More than 25,000 calls to 911 call centers were obstructed.

Heck, massive doesn't begin to describe it: these are some intergalactic numbers.

After months of investigating, the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) is ready with its report on the said AT&T outage. Back when it happened, AT&T released this statement: "Based on our initial review, we believe that today’s outage was caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyberattack."

Now, the FCC provides a report detailing the cause and impact of a nationwide AT&T wireless service outage on February 22, 2024. The report also contains recommendations to help prevent similar outages in the future.

When you sign-up for wireless service, you expect it will be available when you need it – especially for emergencies. This ‘sunny day’ outage prevented consumers across the country from communicating, including by blocking 911 calls, and stopped public safety personnel from using FirstNet. We take this incident seriously and are working to provide accountability for this lapse in service and prevent similar outages in the future.

– FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel.

As soon as the outage occurred, the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau launched an investigation.

Among key findings in today’s report:

  • The outage affected users in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. All voice and 5G data services for AT&T wireless customers were unavailable, affecting more than 125 million devices, blocking more than 92 million voice calls, and preventing more than 25,000 calls to 911 call centers.
  • Voice and 5G data services were unavailable to customers of other wireless providers that regularly use or were roaming on AT&T’s network.
  • It took AT&T at least 12 hours to fully restore service.
  • The outage also cut off service to devices operated by public safety users of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet). AT&T prioritized the restoration of FirstNet before other services but did not notify FirstNet customers of the outage until three hours after it began, and nearly one hour after service was restored.
  • The incident began after AT&T implemented a network change with an equipment configuration error. The report details numerous factors that resulted in the extensive scope and duration of the outage, and it cites the corrective actions since taken by AT&T to prevent a reoccurrence.

The report stresses that this “sunny day” outage highlights the need for network operators to adhere to their internal procedures and industry best practices when implementing network changes. Implementing sufficient network controls to mitigate errors is a must, so they do not escalate and disrupt network operations.

Recommended Stories
Based on its investigation into this AT&T wireless outage, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau has referred this matter to the Enforcement Bureau for potential violations of FCC rules. The FCC is also currently investigating a recently disclosed AT&T breach of consumer data and working closely with law enforcement agencies.

So, a network update caused the problem.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The budget OnePlus Nord N30 becomes even bigger bargain after this sweet Amazon discount
The budget OnePlus Nord N30 becomes even bigger bargain after this sweet Amazon discount
AI giants on notice: US, EU, and UK team up for fair play
AI giants on notice: US, EU, and UK team up for fair play
Google Messages update brings Snapchat-like face filters
Google Messages update brings Snapchat-like face filters
This older version of Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet is ridiculously cheap for a limited time
This older version of Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet is ridiculously cheap for a limited time
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra can't support the S Pen indeed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra can't support the S Pen indeed
You can now talk to Gemini without installing it, here's how
You can now talk to Gemini without installing it, here's how
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless