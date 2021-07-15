AT&T plans to have mmWave 5G in seven airports by the end of 2021, in 25 by the end of next year

Range-limited but ultra-fast mmWave 5G makes perfect sense for an airport

AT&T has already deployed 5G Plus in the Tampa International Airport earlier this year. Six more airports will be getting 5G Plus until the end of the year. There's one catch, though: the mmWave 5G by AT&T is available only in certain places in the airport, such as near big gates and in concession areas.







