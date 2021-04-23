AT&T Mobility reports an outstanding first quarter
Earlier this week, Verizon reported a loss of 225,000 postpaid consumer phone subscribers during the first quarter of the year. While the nation's largest carrier was losing subscribers in this category, AT&T reported a gain of 595,000 postpaid phone net additions during the opening three months of the year. As a result, AT&T closed its gap with Verizon in this important metric by 820,000 subscribers.
In addition to the 595,000 in postpaid phone net additions, AT&T reported 823,000 postpaid net additions and 207,000 prepaid phone net additions. Yes, it was a good quarter for AT&T all around and postpaid phone churn was .76% (down 10 basis points from last year's .86%). Mobility revenue reached $19 billion during the three months for a gain of 9.4% on an annual basis, service revenues were up .6% to $14 billion and led by higher priced smartphones, equipment revenue soared 45.2% year-over-year to $5 billion.
T-Mobile, which has been on a long roll, is expected to report its first quarter earnings on May 5th. For 28 consecutive quarters T-Mobile has led the industry in wireless postpaid phone net additions. Will the streak continue? We will know in approximately two weeks.