Google Pixel Fold preorder deals come with free Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Fold price





$1799 for the 256B version

$1919 for the version with 512GB storage





The price of the Google Pixel Fold is pegged at the $1799 mark of its chief competitor the Galaxy Z Fold 4 . That is for the 256GB version, though, while the top end model with 512GB of storage will set you back the whopping $1919.





We got wind that AT&T will carry it next month when Google announced it will be generally available, and there will certainly be deals to be had then.





Best Pixel Fold carrier deals and bonuses





Up to $1000 in bill credits with a carrier plan

Free Pixel Watch with Google Pixel Fold purchase





Verizon and AT&T will be carrying the Pixel Fold, and they'll have the best deals on Google's first foldable phone when it lands in their portfolio. With a plan, of course, but you will probably be able to grab a Pixel Fold at $1000 off on both carriers in bill credits, which is no small discount given the high Pixel Fold price.





Best Pixel Fold preorder deals at Google





$349 off in the form of a Google Pixel Watch

$900 trade-in credit for phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4





In the meantime, Google has started the Pixel Fold preorders and will be giving away a Pixel Watch (a $349 value) together with a purchase. This would effectively drop the price of Google's first foldable phone to the mark that current "rigid" flagships command at their maximum storage capacities, but Google is not done.





If you trade a pricey foldable phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 for the Google Pixel Fold , for instance, Google will "generously" give you $900 towards Samsung's best 2022 foldable handset to effectively bring its price down to Pixel 7 levels. That's as generous as you will get during the Pixel Fold preorder period, so count your blessings.





Is the Google Pixel Fold available unlocked?

Yes, Google actually offers the unlocked Pixel Fold during the preorder period that would work on all carriers. Verizon still needs that special version with mmWave 5G modem, though, so it remains to be seen if it will be furnished by Google.





Google, Samsung, and Apple, offer their phones unlocked with the most 4G LTE and 5G bands, so you needn't worry that your expensive Pixel Fold wouldn't work on another carrier or abroad for the lack of supported modem frequencies.