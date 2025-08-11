$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

AT&T embraces Open RAN, sees it as big game changer in mobile

AT&T is all in on a more open network that allows it to have multiple component providers.

AT&T
AT&T is embracing Open Radio Access Networks, also known as Open RAN or O-RAN. This deals with how a radio access network (RAN) is built. The RAN is the part of the mobile network that connects your phone to the core network.

AT&T says that Open RAN networks are a game-changer in mobile


The RAN receives and transmits signals between your device and the network using radio waves. It is also the part of a network that makes sure you don't drop your call when moving between cells. RAN also handles how spectrum is allocated among multiple users, and feeds traffic to the core network for routing and switching. Typically, it is made up of base stations and antennas from a single vendor. The interfaces between these components is closed and proprietary.

AT&T Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Legg. | Image credit-AT&T

O-RAN looks to separate hardware and software and use open, standardized interfaces between them. For example, a mobile operator could use a radio unit (RU) from one vendor and a baseband unit (BU) from another. O-RAN moves some of the functions of the network from proprietary hardware to software that can be run on servers available right off-the-shelf. Not only does this make the network less expensive to build, but it also allows it to be more scalable, which is important when dealing with a business that can grow rapidly.

Is Open RAN as big a mobile game changer as AT&T says?

A network operator using O-RAN can go with the best-in-class components from different vendors and build a better network.. If you're a high-level Technology Officer with a mobile provider, the technology is exciting, but it is also cost-effective. During this morning's KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum fireside chat, AT&T Chief Technical Officer Jeremy Legg gushed over O-RAN. "O-RAN will take the industry, that's not going to be just us," the CTO said.

AT&T inked a multi-year $14 billion Open-RAN contract with Ericsson in 2023. That deal met with some criticism because AT&T gave the deal to one of the big infrastructure vendors that Open RAN was supposed to lower the importance of. AT&T has been forced to prove that it doesn't plan on sticking with just one vendor to build its network. Legg made it clear that the nation's third-largest wireless carrier has a multi-vendor RAN strategy.

AT&T's Legg said, "We want to have the ability to have multiple radio and antenna providers for a single RAN," he said. "We want there to be the ability to have virtualized RAN or centralized RAN and have different sets of software that are running on those baseband boxes. That makes a lot of sense." He adds that AT&T is eliminating Nokia equipment and replacing it with Ericsson for its O-RAN network.

AT&T recently completed the first Open RAN call with Ericsson and 2Finity


Legg explained that AT&T decided to go with O-RAN because of the possibility that it would cost less to build such a network. AT&T also desired that its networks be open. As Legg stated, "Ultimately, closed network ecosystems generally break down, and you were starting to see that with a lot of the infrastructure providers for these closed networks. There was a lot of consolidation going on in that industry.

Wireless networks have typically been closed and AT&T's Chief Technology Officer notes, "You can’t just plug into a wireless network. O-RAN changes that equation and allows people, through SDKs, RDKs and other software tools, to be able to plug into the network and leverage those services.

The carrier is opening up its network and just last week the first Open RAN call using third-party radios was completed at AT&T Labs. AT&T, Ericsson and Fujitsu's 2Finity were involved.  Legg says that AT&T believes that using Open RAN is the right path and that the company will continue to believe this.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless