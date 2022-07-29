Asus Zenfone 9 battery test: mini body, Pro Max battery endurance





We have used the device for more than a week and our impressions are that this compact phone lives up to the battery promises. Asus tells us we should expect 1.9 days of battery life, a strange number, but one that we find to be pretty close to our actual usage.





The Zenfone 9 would easily last us a day and a half off the charger, and if we did not push it too much, it could stretch to two full days between charges. This is iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life in a tiny, 5.9" form factor. Impressive!





PhoneArena YouTube video streaming battery test





Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Asus Zenfone 9 12h 14 min Asus ZenFone 8 11h 23 min Samsung Galaxy S22 7h 26 min Apple iPhone 13 mini 6h 20 min Apple iPhone 13 8h 15 min View all





We have also run our independent battery tests on the Zenfone 9. Before running these tests, we set all devices to the same brightness level to ensure an equal playing field. On our YouTube test, the Zenfone 9 scored higher than we thought possible for such a small phone and it beat the competition handily too.





PhoneArena Web Browsing battery test





Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Asus Zenfone 9 17h 13 min Asus ZenFone 8 10h 12 min Samsung Galaxy S22 12h 23 min Apple iPhone 13 mini 12h 33 min Apple iPhone 13 13h 43 min View all





Our lighter web browsing test is done over a Wi-Fi connection as a script cycles through websites and the phone scrolls around at a steady pace. This is a great simulation of real life usage and the Zenfone 9 scored an impressive 17 hours and 13 minutes, the best score for a compact phone ever.





PhoneArena 3D Gaming battery test





3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Asus Zenfone 9 8h 1 min Asus ZenFone 8 6h 38 min Samsung Galaxy S22 4h 29 min Apple iPhone 13 mini 5h 49 min Apple iPhone 13 7h 28 min View all





Finally, we have our 3D gaming test where we run a popular game at medium settings until the phone dies, and the Zenfone once again outperformed its rivals with 8 hours of battery life. We did, however, notice that using higher graphics settings the phone would throttle a bit quicker than bigger phones, but that is probably to be expected.





Does the Asus Zenfone 9 have good battery life?

The short answer is "yes". Despite its mini size, the Zenfone 9 pulls incredible battery numbers that we haven't seen in a modern small phone so far. In fact, with average use, the Zenfone 9 could well last two full days off the charger, an accomplishment comparable to the phones with best battery life in the industry like the much larger iPhone 13 Pro Max.



How much battery does the Asus Zenfone 9 have?

The Zenfone 9 has a 4,300mAh battery cell inside. This is a lot of battery for a 5.9" phone! In comparison, the 6.1" Galaxy S22 only has a 3,700mAh battery cell, and the Zenfone even comes with a headphone jack that many companies ditched to allegedly make more space for a battery! Well, Asus certainly proves you don't need to remove it to have a big battery in your phone!



Does the Zenfone 9 have wireless charging?

No. The Zenfone 9 does not support wireless charging.



Does the Zenfone 9 have reverse wireless charging?

Again, no. You cannot use the Zenfone 9 for reverse wireless charging.



What charger does the Asus Zenfone 9 use?

It comes with a 30W Asus charger included in the box. The charger is black and uses a USB-C connection.

We measured a full 0-100% charge on the Zenfone 9 with this charger taking about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

How fast does Asus Zenfone 9 charge?



The Asus Zenfone 9 impresses with its compact dimensions in an age where bigger phones dominate the market, but it's not only small, it's also powerful, and Asus has made some big promises in terms of battery life. Does the Zenfone 9 live up to those battery claims and what is its real-world battery life?