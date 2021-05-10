Asus Zenfone 8 Mini full specs leaked ahead of official reveal
Apart from the Snapdragon 888 packed inside the ZenFone 8 Mini, the most impressive aspect about Asus' next flagship is that it comes with a whopping 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory.
As far as the camera goes, the ZenFone 8 Mini doesn't disappoint. It should boast a 64-megapixel main camera (IMX686 sensor), a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a smaller macro camera. Also, the phone will feature a 12-megapixel camera in the front for those interested in taking selfies.
Other highlights of the phone include OZO audio, 3.5mm audio jack dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and 3 mics. The ZenFone 8 Mini measures 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm and weighs exactly 169g, at least according to the report.
Asus confirmed the ZenFone 8 Mini will be officially introduced on May 12, so stay tuned for more details on price and availability.