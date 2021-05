Asus Zenfone 8 Mini full specs leaked ahead of official reveal

The next Asus flagship shapes up to be a great device, at least on paper. Despite having Mini in its name, there's very little that's “mini” inside Asus' ZenFone 8. The most recent leak confirms some of the information that emerged online last month , such as the powerful Qualcomm chipset.Apart from the Snapdragon 888 packed inside the ZenFone 8 Mini , the most impressive aspect about Asus' next flagship is that it comes with a whopping 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory.Not to mention that the 5.9-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate is made by Samsung and we all know the South Korean company makes some of the best smartphone panels. It's also worth adding that the flagship features an under-display fingerprint scanner and a massive 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging (30W).As far as the camera goes, the ZenFone 8 Mini doesn't disappoint. It should boast a 64-megapixel main camera (IMX686 sensor), a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a smaller macro camera. Also, the phone will feature a 12-megapixel camera in the front for those interested in taking selfies.Both cameras benefit from EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), which that the phone doesn't have the hardware for OIS (optical image stabilization), yet it's still capable to detect movement and adjust the camera system via the phone's accelerometer and camera software.Other highlights of the phone include OZO audio , 3.5mm audio jack dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.2 support, and 3 mics. The ZenFone 8 Mini measures 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm and weighs exactly 169g, at least according to the report.Asus confirmed the ZenFone 8 Mini will be officially introduced on May 12, so stay tuned for more details on price and availability.