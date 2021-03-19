Asus Zenfone 8 series to bring an iPhone 12 Mini competitor
This time around, Asus is said to give us three models, as opposed to two, like they did last year. The company is clearly emulating the big dogs’ strategy. Apple announced four iPhones at once last year, and Samsung gave us three S21 models.
The Mini’s display size is rumored to be 5.9 inches, which puts it in Pixel 5 category rather than with the similarly named iPhone 12 Mini. However the 6-inch screen size is a great middle ground for those who want a decently sized screen to get things done, but still prefer something lighter and more manageable with one hand. The Zenfone 7 series were very heavy at 230g / 8.11 oz, likely due to the big batteries (5000mAh) and flip-out camera hardware.
To put things in perspective, the Pixel 5 weighs 151g / 5.33 oz, while the iPhone 12 Mini takes it even further, with a weight of only 135g / 4.76 oz, which is not that far from being 50% lighter than many flagship phones today! Despite the relatively poor (for an iPhone) sales of the iPhone 12 Mini, it may have inspired some companies to go back to "normal-sized" phones.
The Zenfone 8 models are expected to keep the flip-out camera system, and we are definitely on board for that! It means even the display on the smaller Mini will have even more room to work with, since it won’t make us of a notch or a punch-hole. We’ll keep you updated when more information becomes available. Until then, we are very excited to see smaller phones hit the market this year!
Expected Asus Zenfone 8 specs for each model, via XDA-Developers:
Asus Zenfone 8 Mini:
- Codename "Sake", Model name ASUS_ZS590KS/ASUS_I006D
- Snapdragon 888
- 5.92-inch 2400x1800px OLED display (Samsung AMS592YP01)
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 64MP main camera (Sony IMX686 image sensor)
- Secondary camera (Sony IMX663 image sensor)
- Cirrus CS35L45 amplifier
Asus Zenfone 8:
- Codename "Picasso", Model name ASUS_ZS672KS/ASUS_I004D
- Snapdragon 888
- 6.67-inch 2400×1080px OLED display (Samsung AMS667UU07)
- 64MP main camera (Sony IMX686 image sensor)
- 12.2MP unknown secondary camera (Sony IMX363 image sensor)
- 24MP unknown secondary camera (Omnivision OV24B1Q image sensor)
- 8MP telephoto camera (Omnivision OV08A image sensor)
- Pixelworks i6 visual processor
Asus Zenfone 8 Pro?:
- Codename Vodka, Model name ASUS_ZS675KW/ASUS_I007D
- Snapdragon 888
Further specs not known.