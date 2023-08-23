Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Pre-order the Asus Zenfone 10 in the US and get a nice freebie

Asus
@cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pre-order the Asus Zenfone 10 in the US and get a nice freebie
Introduced nearly two months ago, the Zenfone 10 is finally about to make its debut in the United States. Asus’ new flagship is available for pre-order via Amazon and other third-party retailers for as low as $700, a good price considering the phone is meant to compete with Apple’s most recent iPhone model and Samsung’s Galaxy S series.

Apar from the appealing price, customers who pre-order the Asus Zenfone 10 will also receive a pair of ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds for free (black or white).

Although the deal is available until September 30, the phone will start shipping on September 19, at least that’s what Amazon claims. All five colors are up for pre-order in the US, including Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Comet White, Eclipse Red, and Starry Blue.

Asus Zenfone 10

5.9” FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz, IP68, 4300mAh Battery, 50MP/13MP Dual Camera, 32MP Front Camera, 5G LTE Unlocked Dual SIM + free ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon


Specs-wise, the Zenfone 10 seems like a standard high-end smartphone on paper. The handset sports a massive 5.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Zenfone 10 packs as low as 8/128GB and as high as 16/512GB, so there’s plenty of options to choose from when it comes to RAM and storage.

On the back, Asus’ new flagship features a dual-camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main shooter with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0 and a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera. The phone also packs a secondary 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calls.

The Zenfone 10 drains energy from a rather small 4,300 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. According to Asus, the phone is certified IP68 for water and dust resistance and has dual SIM support incorporated.

It’s important to mention that this US version of Asus Zenfone 10 is compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, as well as all the MVNs who utilize their networks. Unfortunately, the Zenfone 10 will not work with any CDMA networks like Verizon or US Cellular.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless