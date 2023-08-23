Pre-order the Asus Zenfone 10 in the US and get a nice freebie
Introduced nearly two months ago, the Zenfone 10 is finally about to make its debut in the United States. Asus’ new flagship is available for pre-order via Amazon and other third-party retailers for as low as $700, a good price considering the phone is meant to compete with Apple’s most recent iPhone model and Samsung’s Galaxy S series.
Although the deal is available until September 30, the phone will start shipping on September 19, at least that’s what Amazon claims. All five colors are up for pre-order in the US, including Midnight Black, Aurora Green, Comet White, Eclipse Red, and Starry Blue.
Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the Zenfone 10 packs as low as 8/128GB and as high as 16/512GB, so there’s plenty of options to choose from when it comes to RAM and storage.
On the back, Asus’ new flagship features a dual-camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main shooter with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0 and a 13-megapixel ultrawide-angle camera. The phone also packs a secondary 32-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calls.
The Zenfone 10 drains energy from a rather small 4,300 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. According to Asus, the phone is certified IP68 for water and dust resistance and has dual SIM support incorporated.
It’s important to mention that this US version of Asus Zenfone 10 is compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, as well as all the MVNs who utilize their networks. Unfortunately, the Zenfone 10 will not work with any CDMA networks like Verizon or US Cellular.
Apar from the appealing price, customers who pre-order the Asus Zenfone 10 will also receive a pair of ROG Cetra True Wireless earbuds for free (black or white).
Specs-wise, the Zenfone 10 seems like a standard high-end smartphone on paper. The handset sports a massive 5.92-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 1100 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.
